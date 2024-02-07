Feedback from February 1 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Written in Bone,"

Jan. 25 Cover Story

Thanks so much for the great article by Carolyn Campbell. It was very interesting, insightful, informative and well done.

It's always good to know how these usually obscure activities are helping victims and families.

JAMIE CHANDLER

Kearns

"Road Trip,"

Feb. 1 Online News

In 2001, my friend was killed along with her passenger after only having her driver's license for a few months. Shortly after, they passed the bill [prohibiting non-family passengers for the first six months] to prevent this in the future. This is deeply concerning that they are removing this precaution.

JASONSGRS

Via Instagram

This is a bad decision. Honestly, everyone should have to ride a bike for a year or two before getting licensed. That way, maybe they won't be so clueless when they do start driving.

CODYSHAWNELDRIDGE

Via Instagram

This is only new to Utah. New Mexico has had this in place for years.

AUBSIEDAWN

Via Instagram

Drivers here are bad enough.

AMCPHERSON27

Via Instagram

I listened to this on the news and the sponsor said people are breaking the law, so let's make it legal. That statement says a lot about people's thinking. They are going to break it anyway so make it legal so my child doesn't have to be accountable.

PATRICIA GOURDIN

Via Facebook

"The Main Event,"

Jan. 30 online news

I'll have to give [Mayor Mendenhall's State of the City address] a listen. Did her husband make his high-occupancy development "affordable"?

SILENTSWANART

Via Instagram

Is the affordable housing in the room with us?

GALAMARIEO

Via Instagram

"To Sit or Stand,"

Jan. 25 Private Eye

I just asked my representative: Statistically, which is more likely to occur—a trans woman being raped in a woman's restroom or a trans woman being raped in a male's restroom? He hasn't responded yet, most likely sitting on stage with the bishopric.

I'm doubtful he will respond at all. Normally, it's just a canned response, "Thanks for playing."

IRIS NIELSEN

Via Facebook

