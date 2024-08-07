Feedback from August 1 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Faster, Higher, Stronger ... Hotter

The recent extreme weather as a result of climate change is impactful around the world, from the heat wave in Utah to the extreme temperatures at the Olympics.

The Los Angeles Times writes: "Researchers worry that Paris represents the latest in an Olympic trend that has winter athletes scrambling to find enough snow and their summertime counterparts facing health risks—cramping, vomiting, heat stroke—caused by peak temperatures," showing how these extreme conditions can affect even the best athletes.

With this in mind, it is important to consider the effects on not just the Olympians, but also people around the world. Here in Utah, temperatures are on the rise as well, bringing with them other climate disasters such as flash floods.

That is why, during this Olympic season, Citizens' Climate Lobby urges you to take action against the climate crisis that affects us all, and protect the future games as well as their spectators from around the world.

RAIN XU

Millcreek

Free the Market

When discussing the causes of Utah's high housing costs, some point to the free market as the culprit.

"This is what you get with an unregulated market," and "The free market has failed to provide housing affordability" are common refrains.

I would assert that high prices often indicate a strong demand exceeding supply. In a free market, these elevated prices signal to builders to construct more housing, sufficient in numbers to meet any shortages.

It is my view that the housing market is far from free and is constrained by many government regulations.

For example, zoning laws commonly prohibit residents from building small cottages in their backyards, require a specific amount of land to surround each home and limit the number of homes that can be built in a given area.

These regulations reduce builders' ability to respond to market signals, exacerbating housing shortages and keeping prices high.

Therefore, instead of blaming the free market, it would be more productive to explore ways to reduce regulatory barriers and increase market flexibility. In my opinion, a less restricted market could better respond to the needs of Utah's growing population, easing the pressure on housing costs.

LEE SANDS

Libertas Institute

With Friends Like These

The old adage that you can tell a lot about a person by the company she/he keeps says a great deal about Gov. Spencer Cox. While he may appear to be a decent Christian, Mormon man, his endorsement of a convicted felon, rapist and lying con artist who tried to overthrow the government speaks volumes.

TED OTTINGER

Taylorsville

"Talk of the Town," Aug. 1 Cover

That [downtown] entertainment district would be a great pair with the Rio Grande Plan.

RIOGRANDEPLAN

Via Instagram

Thank you for considering and including the Japanese American experience for this article!

SLCJAPANTOWN

Via Instagram

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!