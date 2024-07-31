Epic Blueberry Pie Cream Ale and Shades Boysenberry Pie 

Mike Riedel

Epic - Blueberry Pie Cream Ale: This special beer was brewed specifically for Pie and Beer Day (July 24): it's even prominently displayed on the 16-ounce can's label. This beer doesn't necessarily mimic a pie, but rather is designed to pair with one.

It poured a relatively clear ruby/purple color when held to the light, with a little over two fingers worth of creamy white head. The scent starts off with a big burst of blueberry being the first to show up, and it imparts a pleasant natural blueberry aroma that goes right into a noticeable creamy note. This beer has a good aroma—the blueberries are showcased nicely.

The taste seems to be similar to the aroma, but a little lighter. It starts off with a medium amount of sweetness, with the blueberry being the first to show up, and this time it imparts something akin to a fermented blueberry flavor that doesn't seem to be as fresh as it was in the scent. Up next comes the aforementioned creaminess I noticed from the smell, but it's also a little lighter this time. Towards the end comes the malts, which show up just as much as they did in the aroma, imparting the same aspects.

On the finish, there's pretty much no bitterness, with just a little sweetness taking its place; a malty aftertaste includes some creamy and blueberry-like flavors. Smooth, not too creamy, pretty crisp, a little prickly, medium-bodied with a higher amount of carbonation. The mouthfeel is nice, but I wish it was creamier with less carbonation.

Verdict: What I like the most about this beer is the aroma and appearance; those are easily the highlights. Less enjoyable with this beer is the blend of blueberry puree and blueberry flavoring. All in all, it's a solid 7.0 percent fruit ale that was designed for Pie and Beer Day.

Shades - Boysenberry Pie: Like the previous beer, this one is meant to pair with a pie, an ale designed to mimic the flavors of a boysenberry pie. It's something that Shades does well, and this version is no exception.

The gorgeous, nearly opaque, oxblood-colored body was topped by a small, tightly-beaded cap of fuchsia bubbles that quickly dissolved—no head retention or lacing whatsoever. The nose was outstanding: Berry notes dominated, with loads of ripe, freshly puréed boysenberry, plus a big blackberry and raspberry presence, too. Sweet and fragrant, with hints of tartness and acidity.

The flavor profile was solid, but definitely berry-forward, just like the nose. Crisp and lemony on the front end, it proved moderately tart and acidic. The berry notes appeared mid-palate, with boysenberry for sure in addition to some blackberries. Graham cracker on the back end creates a pie crust-like finish. A noticeable Kveik yeast sourness came through as well, with a hint of lingering acidity. Crisp, refreshing and very nicely balanced, it's pretty typical of 6.3 percent ABV mouthfeel. Medium-bodied for the style, the liquid contained a moderate, bubbly effervescence.

Verdict: This is an interesting pie beer that definitely delivers what Shades is selling. The graham cracker flavor always puts these pie beers over the top. I always look forward to seeing what other variations the Kviek sours bring.

These should both be in the better beer pubs around the Wasatch Front. However, their individual shops are always the best bets.

As always, cheers!