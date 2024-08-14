August 2024 Art Exhibitions 

Courtesy Photo

“Gator Paradise,” by Lydia Henry

Aug. 16 marks this month's Gallery Stroll, and there are plenty of fascinating exhibitions along the Wasatch Front and beyond this month. Here's just a sampling of ways you can get your art on during these dog days of summer.

Green House and Simon Zivny: On Route @ Finch Lane Gallery. Comprised of work by 18 artists connected to Brigham Young University's Department of Art—current students, graduates and faculty—and curated by Joseph Ostraff, Green House explore the creative response to the idea of greenhouses, both literal and theoretical. Across a range of media, the works investigate concepts including humanity's relationship with the natural world and greenhouses as metaphors for cultural norms and human desire (Lydia Henry's "Gator Paradise" is pictured).

Salt Lake City-based photographer Simon Zivny transitioned to photography from other creative media during a 2,650-mile walk from Mexico to Canada, capturing uncurated scenes of everyday life. He applies that same principle to On Route, which is made up of photographs Zivny took during a two-year period working for the U.S. Post Office, and presenting images of life in suburban Utah ("Kids" is pictured).

Courtesy Photo

“Kids,” by Simon Zivny

Green House and Simon Zivny: On Route show at Finch Lane Gallery (54 Finch Lane) now through Sept. 20, free and open to the public; a Gallery Stroll opening reception will take place Friday, Aug. 16 from 6 – 9 p.m. For regular gallery hours and additional information, visit saltlakearts.org/programs/finch-lane-gallery.

FEMA Climate Resiliency, Photography and Storytelling @ Ogden Contemporary Arts. The FEMA ArtWorks program—which connects the arts with hazard mitigation—sponsors an exhibition in which artists and residents of the American West share perspectives on the region's challenges of adapting to climate change. Included in the exhibition are works with Utah ties: Salt Lake City-based multimedia artist Tiana Birrell researches the immense consumption of water resources by Utah's massive data centers; and the three-person Making Waves for the Great Salt Lake artist collective share perspectives through visual art and poetry regarding our relationship to the changing lake.

Courtesy Photo

"Fragile," by Bill Nelson

Also part of the exhibition is Denver-based Bill Nelson's Fragile (pictured), employing a steel viewfinder to invite viewers into thinking about their own role as environmental stewards; Coloradan Emilie Upczak's film Silt, exploring how we respond to and process events that seem to be out of our control; photographer Tamara Susa's investigation of how climate change takes place continuously over time; and Warm Cookies of the Revolution's Community Almanac Project, which collects perspectives on solutions to the climate crisis collected in the Denver community.

The exhibition runs now through Oct. 13 at Ogden Contemporary Arts (455 25th St., Ogden); the Ogden Gallery Stroll takes place the first Friday of every month. Visit ogdencontemporaryarts.org for gallery hours and additional information.

Courtesy Photo

“This Is Me,” by Fazilat Soukhakian

Fazilat Soukhakian: Under the Same Sky @ Material Gallery. Photographic work by Iranian-American artist and Utah State University faculty member Fazilat Soukhakian makes up Under the Same Sky. Representing pieces taken from 2006 to the present, the exhibition reflects both the origins of the artist's career as a photojournalist in Iran, and her more recent experience in the United States ("This Is Me" is pictured). In an artist statement, Soukhakian says, "I invite viewers to contemplate the interconnectedness of our experiences and emotions. My work is a testament to the power of photography not only to document moments but to provoke thought, inspire change, and unite us under the vast and unifying expanse of the sky."

Under the Same Sky is scheduled to run at Material Gallery (2970 S. West Temple, Unit B) now through Sept. 20, with a Gallery Stroll reception Friday, Aug. 16, 6 – 8 p.m. and a closing reception Friday, Sept. 20, 6 – 8 p.m.; other viewing is by appointment. Visit materialartgallery.com to schedule an appointment or for additional information.

Papyrus Perspective @ Urban Arts Gallery. The unique creative properties of paper are on full display in the group exhibition Papyrus Perspective. The exhibition invited artists to showcase paper in a range of ways, from printmaking to origami, from collage to papier-mâché and more. It's a unique look at how a fragile thing can become a versatile canvas.

Papyrus Perspective runs at Urban Arts Gallery (116 S. Rio Grande St. at the Gateway) now through Sept. 1, with a free Gallery Stroll reception Friday, Aug. 16, 6 – 9 p.m. Visit urbanartsgallery.org for regular gallery hours and additional event information.