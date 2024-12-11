And the 2024 ‘Utahn of the Year’ is … 

OK Wilson, here we go again. Like years past, The Salt Lake Tribune will again select a “Utahn of the Year.” It's quite an honor when you consider some of the past honorees: The Salt Lake City International Airport won in 2023. See Wilson, you don't have to be a person to be Person of the Year.

In 2021, the honor went to The Great Salt Lake. No smirking, Wilson. In 2007, there were two recipients: the Trolley Square shooting rampage and the Crandall Canyon Mine disaster. Confused? Well, the staff here at Smart Bomb can't find a common thread but that's not unusual.

Other winners include the late Sen. Orrin Hatch, who died in Congress but nobody noticed. Elizabeth Smart got the nod in 2009 for getting kidnapped, abused, surviving and looking just great. Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson was Utahn of the Year in 2000 for telling the state Legislature to muck off — although he used a word different than “muck.”

In 2002, the honor went to Latter-day Saint church President Gordon B. Hinkley for hosting the Winter Games and successfully lighting the Olympic torch with a flaming arrow shot from across Rice-Eccles Stadium. This year, after much deliberation, the staff here at Smart Bomb is nominating Gov. Spencer Cox for kissing Trump's ass over the graves of fallen soldiers at the hallowed Arlington National Cemetery. You go, Spencer!

The Department of Slash & Burn: Let’s Really Fix America

Republicans soon will be in total control of the federal government. With Donald J. Trump in the White House and both the Senate and House dominated by the GOP ... well, stuff is going to get fixed and good.

This, of course, doesn't include Elon Musk and that Swamy guy who will be in charge of the unofficial Department of Slash & Burn. The president-elect appointed the private sector duo to be something akin to Batman and Robin, fighting wasteful spending, government overreach and stuff like Social Security and Medicare that wastes a lot of good money on old people.

After five decades of hard work convincing the American people that government sucks, the GOP and Team Trump have the political capital to do away with all suckful bureaucracies. Like, who needs the Food and Drug Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency or the Bureau of Land Management?

There are more than 2 million non-military federal employees. Why not just cut about half of them. Simple enough. Then those paper-pushers will have to get real jobs.

Musk shrank Twitter's workforce by 80% and said upcoming cuts to the federal workforce "will send shockwaves through the system." Cool. Of course when hurricanes and floods and pandemics wipe out a community, it will take a little longer to save people. But you can't have everything.

Greatest Air on Earth—Not Exactly

In case you haven't noticed, Salt Lake City is a boom town. High-rise buildings are sprouting up like mushrooms in a cow pasture and big-money developers are planning big projects here, there and everywhere.

The population, no doubt, is going to grow and grow. But how will they get around in the crush of traffic? All the building and additional cars are going to make our bad air even worse. But nobody wants to do anything about it. So Wilson, how bad is our air:

—The air in Salt Lake City is so bad that Republicans are blaming Democrats for it.

—The air in Salt Lake City is so bad that migrating birds are coming down with bronchitis.

—The air is so bad that the faithful might think the Angel Moroni has flown the coop.

—The air is so bad that Mayor Erin Mendenhall wants to repurpose the Bangerter pumps on the Great Salt Lake to blow the smog to Wendover.

—The air is so bad that The Salt Lake Tribune could name it “Utahn of the Year.”

—The air is so bad that the Utah Travel Council is working on a slogan to minimize negative economic impacts: The Greatest Air On Earth. Right.

Postscript—That'll do it for another crazy week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of Taylor Swift so you don't have to. Hey Wilson, did you know that Taylor Swift is a one-woman economic engine? Her 152-concert “Eras Tour” across 52 countries grossed $2.2 billion—yes, billion with a “b.”

According to CNN, concertgoers spent an average $1,300 on travel, hotels, food and merchandise. Worldwide, Swifties spent a total of between $5 billion and $10 billion on such items.

“These events have had a major revitalizing effect on local tourism industries and downtowns still struggling from the effects of the pandemic,” the California Center for Jobs and the Economy reported.

Speaking of superstars, Lindsey Vonn, the fearless downhill ski racer of an era gone by, has clicked into her bindings at age 40 and returned to the World Cup circuit. When Vonn retired 6 years ago, she had 82 World Cup race victories, which stood as the record for a woman. She also had 10 surgeries—most following nasty high-speed crashes.

American Mikaela Shiffrin surpassed Vonn last year and now has 99 wins. Vonn's victories were high-speed races; she has 43 downhill wins and 28 super G first places, compared to Shiffrin’s 4 Downhills and 5 Super Gs. Most of Shiffrin's first place finishes came in Slalom—62. Shiffrin is 29. Go girl.

Well gee, Wilson, maybe we should go out with a little something to hype The Tribune's “Utahn of the Year” thing. Hopefully it will be a human being this year and if it can't be Spencer Cox, maybe it will be Post Malone. But the smart money is on Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, who has promised to remake downtown Salt Lake City in his own image.

So wake up the band, Wilson and take us outa here:

I am a Utah Person, sir, and I live across the green,

Our gang it is the jolliest that you have ever seen.

Our students are the finest and each one's a shining star,

Our yell, you'll hear it ringing through the mountains near and far!

Who am I, sir,

A Utah Person am I!

A Utah Person, sir,

Will be 'til I die.

Ki-yi!

We're up to snuff, we never bluff, we're game for any fuss.

No rival band of college fans dare meet us in The Muss.

So fill your lungs and sing it out and shout it to the sky,

We'll fight for dear old crimson for a Utah Person am I!

Ki-yi!

And when we prom the avenue,

All lined up in a row, and arm in arm,

And step in time as down the street we go.

No matter if a freshman green, or in a senior's gown,

the people all admit we are the warmest gang in town.

We may not live forever on this jolly good sphere,

But while we do we'll live a life of merriment and cheer,

And when our college days are o'er and night is drawing nigh,

With parting breath we'll sing that song: "A Utah Person Am I."

“Utah Man”— the University of Utah fight song—modified by the Smart Bomb staff