Album Review: Emily Hicks' Weird Wild Wonderful 

Emily Hicks

Pressing play on a new album can feel as exciting and adventurous as opening a new book—there's sure to be an alluring story, compelling perspectives and lots of entertainment value. SLC singer/songwriter Emily Hicks has been hard at work on her debut album, and listeners can finally take a dive into the work Friday, Sept. 6.

Entitled Weird Wild Wonderful, the album draws inspiration from the diverse landscape of the western United States, evoking the sights, sounds and emotions of the great outdoors with a hint of nostalgia. Through lush lyrical metaphors and soaring vocal lines, Hicks relays stories of unconditional love, letting go of the past and navigating the growing pains of young adulthood. Similar to a hike through the Wasatch Mountains, Weird Wild Wonderful takes listeners on an adventure full of emotional ups and downs with surprises around each bend. This album is as diverse and exciting musically as the natural environments that inspired it.

The album starts with the (sort of) title track, "Weird Wild Wonderful You," which was inspired by Hicks' husband. "People my age tend to be picky when it comes to relationships, but I've been with my husband for 10+ years now, and truthfully, my checklist of 'what I want in a perfect partner' completely went out the window when I met him," she said. "It's not that he didn't fit the list, it's that I fell so in love with the person he is, flaws and all, that 'perfect' didn't matter anymore."

This song is a perfect introduction, not only because it's a title track, but because the lively, cheerful feeling sets the tone for the rest of the album. The folk/Americana vibes are incredibly welcoming, and immediately make you curious for what's to come. It's the perfect track to send to your honey, with standout lyrics like, "Oh and it wouldn't make a difference if you checked every box / It wouldn't have mattered if I looked before I jumped / Cause honey when it's all said and done / The heart wants what it wants / And mine wants you."

Later on in the album, you'll hear "Anymore," a song about growing apart from a childhood friend. Many of us can probably relate with the accompanying twinge of emotional pain every time you think about it. "Letting go of old realities and seeing friends flourish without us can be painful," Hicks said. The song paints a beautiful picture of childhood memories—like playing with toys and riding bikes through town—before getting into the gut-wrenching chorus with the lines "Cause you seem to have it all / And I thought you didn't need me / Anymore." Hicks' vocals on this track are longing and stunning, really hitting you like an emotional sucker punch.

As you continue listening through the album, you'll come across "One Piece at a Time," co-written by fellow SLC singer/songwriter Alicia Stockman. This song is all about "loving people through all the stupid stuff they do," according to Hicks. "Nobody is perfect, and when you live with someone, their lack of 'perfection' becomes more and more glaringly obvious," she said. This is an upbeat and intriguing track that will make you want to instantly get up and dance. The swinging beat is perfect for boogeying alone, or for grabbing your significant other to dance the night away in each other's arms. "If you hold me tight like superglue / I will stick a scotch tape kiss on you / With a little love we'll be able to / Put us back together / One piece at a time," Hicks sings.

Weird Wild Wonderful is a delightful, thoughtful and enjoyable listen from beginning to end. Hicks can go from fun and entertaining, to solemn and earnest in the span of a few songs, and it's great to get such range in an album. If you find yourself unsure of listening because you don't listen to a lot of folk music, don't let that stop you. Hicks' music is very bright and pleasant, making it easy to listen to, even if you don't dabble in the genre much.

Through the album, Hicks tells stories of home, love, childhood and traveling—subjects that people from plenty of different walks of life relate to. From her sweet vocals to the beautiful use of string instruments, Weird Wild Wonderful feels like coming home. If you're in the mood for music that will wrap you up in a lovely embrace, this is the album for you.

Don't miss Weird Wild Wonderful when it's available everywhere on Friday, Sept. 6. Throw on your favorite headphones and don't be afraid to dive into this one, and be sure to send it to your loved ones; they'll be happy you did.