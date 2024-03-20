Utah renters have rights and options for dealing with a bad landlord.

click to enlarge

Tenants bitch and landlords moan when it comes to renting and rental properties. In both cases, each party must abide by some basic rules. For example, the renter can't damage or destroy the property and a landlord must repair basic items like a furnace, electrical or plumbing issues, etc.

All rental properties in Salt Lake City and County require both a business license and that minimum housing standards be maintained, as in the city's existing Residential Code Title 18.50. This established minimum housing standards for all buildings, including safety from fire and other hazards, and promotes maintaining and improving of structures by applying standards for renovations.

Common violations include missing or defecting smoke detectors, loose or missing handrails, missing or cracked electrical cover plates, no hot water, broken windows, heating/air conditioning issues, clear access for escape in case of fire, dripping or leaking faucets, loose or missing floor coverings and inadequate cooking and/or bathroom facilities.

In Salt Lake County (and most other counties throughout the state) you can report renter issues online: slco.org/health/report-a-problem. And in Salt Lake City, you can file complaints at www.myslc.gov and, supposedly, you'll get a response back about your issue(s) within five days.

You can also use something called a "Notice of Deficient Conditions," a form you present to the owner or manager in person or by certified mail, or even by taping it to their home or office (take a photo of the post). You must be current in your rent and if you are, you can end your tenancy (rental agreement) if the landlord does not take any steps to make the repairs within the time given in the notice.

The law says your landlord has to return your rent from the day you gave the notice to the end of the month and your security deposit. Sadly, you may have to sue your landlord to enforce this law. There's also a "repair and deduct" option where, if you're current on your rent, you can deduct the cost of repairs from your future rent payment if the landlord fails to make the repairs within the time on the notice.

If your landlord starts any kind of eviction notice after your request for repairs, know that it's illegal for them to do so—although they may try it and you may just say "F--k it." But remember, an eviction case is risky and can hurt your ability to get future housing.

The website utahlegalservices.org can give you advice and possibly represent you in going after your landlord. Also, you can go around your landlord and file a complaint with the local building inspector and health department or, for a really small charge, take the landlord to small claims court. A volunteer judge (think Judy Judy-like) will hear your case and no attorneys are allowed on either side, except in a few cases.