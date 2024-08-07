Utah's young voters need to step up and be a force for change. 

Hey there, Utah! Ready to shake up the political scene? Rumor has it the young people of Utah are not voting.

It's time to mobilize our youthful candidates and ignite a movement in Utah's political arena. Here's how we can make voting as cool as hitting up the slopes in Park City:

School Spirit, Political Style

Ditch snooze-fest lectures and bring on political pep rallies! Schools and colleges, listen up—host workshops that actually get students pumped about voting. Show them how their votes can rock the boat and change the game right here in our awesome state. I'm likely dating myself, but remember when MTV did "Rock The VOTE"?!

Swipe Right for Politics

Social media isn't just for selfies, folks. Let's flood Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat with stories about why voting is a vibe. Do they know what rights are at stake? Snappy videos, meme contests and Q&A sessions with local politicians? Let's scroll with a purpose.

Texts, Tunes and Turnout

Rally your squad! In 2008 (when Barack Obama won), the U of U brought me up as a featured artist and my banners hung across campus to get young people excited about voting. Where are the young voters hanging out? Be there and engage with them. Not all of our young voters are at colleges—table at events, concerts, art fests. Also, show them the numbers! Remember that election when Salt Lake County Councilwoman Suzanne Harrison won by 3 votes in her Utah House race? Every. Vote. Matters.

Culture, Diversity and Democracy

Utah's got flavor (it is not all green jello here) and we're all about celebrating it. Let's reach out to every corner of our diverse community—whether it's through cultural festivals, language-specific outreach or pumping up the volume on issues that matter to everyone, from St. George to Logan.

Fight for What's Right

We've got the power to make change happen, Utah. Let's dive into issues that hit close to home—like student debt, climate action (we want to save that Great Lake of ours and clean up our air) and making sure everyone gets a fair shot. By backing policies that rock our world, we're turning our voices into action. Ask these young people what matters to them.

Vote Like You Mean It

Voting should be as easy as ordering pizza at 2 a.m. Let's push for early voting, polling stations on campus (because who wants to trek across town on Election Day?) and rocking the mail-in ballots like pros.

Let's show 'em how it's done. It's time to flip the script, crank up the civic pride and make our mark on the political landscape. Voting isn't just a right—it's our chance to shine like the Utah rainbow whale. My Princess Leia plea to young people everywhere: please vote, you are our only hope and the Rebellion was built on hope.