 SaltFire Huldra and Holle, Bewilder I Love Juicy | Drink | Salt Lake City Weekly
Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

January 17, 2024 Eat & Drink » Drink

SaltFire Huldra and Holle, Bewilder I Love Juicy 

Changing up established styles with new flavor profiles

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
MIKE RIEDEL
  • Mike Riedel

SaltFire - Huldra And Holle: This Imperial Stout is aged in rum barrels, and has chaga mushrooms added to the mix. A thick, dense, black pour produces a two-finger, tight, dark mocha-colored head after a wonderful cascading effect that looks stunning. The head retains really well, and slowly fades to a good full cap. A jet-black body and minimal carbonation are evident. A fuller wisp and ring remain, showing some beautiful swirl patterns after each sip, and leaves some falling dots of lace down the glass. Much like the base beer, all the adjuncts are still there, with a nice roasted malt and molasses base, along with cocoa, vanilla and a nice bit of earthy chili pepper as well. Rum from the barrels also makes an appearance, but the base holds strong here. I would have expected a little more barrel to come through, but the nose is still wonderful.

The barrels seem to have brought out a greater spice component, somehow accentuating the chili peppers. Rum barrel, lots of pepper and earthy mushrooms emerge up front; some roasted malts and molasses are still there, but the spicy notes and alcohol are more prevalent. A bold and persistent aftertaste is boozy with all the spicy notes, cinnamon, some raisins and a touch of dark chocolate as well—all good stuff. The medium body is oily, with low carbonation. It's creamy on the palate, going down fine with a slightly oily and mouth-coating finish, and a touch lighter than expected because of the low carb.

Verdict: This was really nice for sure. The barrel doesn't dominate, though it adds a nice touch of flavor and booze to the mix. Perhaps the rum barrel helped the spicy elements come to life a bit more as well, as this was definitely the spiciest of Saltfire's big, dark beers. While I absolutely loved this beer and my review shows it, unfathomably this was my least favorite of the three barrel-aged dark beers, probably due to the rum. The other barrel treatments added a touch more complexity in flavor to the beer, while this one seemed to add more booziness first and foremost. Regardless, it's tasty stuff, and it's getting me out of my bourbon-barrel comfort zone.

Bewilder - I Love Juicy: This version of Bewilder's NEIPA is hopped with Cryo-Sultana, Citra and the yet-unnamed hop HBC 586. Light gold and glowing with a pastel tone and a matte finish on the glass, the HBC 586/Sultana version floats a creamy white froth and a billowing bouquet of citrus, tropical fruit, melon and herb. A light cereal sweetness kicks off the taste with notions of honeysuckle, angel food cake and vanilla wafer.

As those hops open up, the radiant aromas turn fruit to taste with a zesty tangerine and mandarin orange character and is backed with pink grapefruit and lime. With pineapple, mango, passionfruit and papaya coming in next, the middle palate is rife with fruit cocktail flavor. Trending juicy with honeydew, the late taste comes with a balancing bitterness with hints of coconut, currant, hemp, hay and green tea. Medium bodied and trending malty-dry, the beer's juicy character is plump until the very end, where it dries with a snappy and spicy hop bite. Finishing with a green tea/fresh herb bite, the ale extends with a medium length lingering of bitter verbena and tropical fruit rind.

Verdict: Easy to drink with well-hidden alcohol and a very pleasantly creamy soft/fluffy mouthfeel, this beer proves enjoyable with nice tropical, citrus, coconut, pine hop flavors and aromas. Very effective use of HBC 586, providing a coconut presence without the suntan-lotion aspects.

Your best bet for finding these 16-ounce canned ales will of course be at their individual sources. As always, cheers!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite

Tags:

More Drink »

About The Author

Mike Riedel

Mike Riedel
utahbeer.blogspot.com
Bio:
 Local boy and pilot of City Weekly’s best gig, The Beer Nerd column since 2017. Current photojournalist at KSTU TV (Fox 13) and host of the Utah Beer Blog and Beer Nerd Radio on KUAA 99.9 FM radio.

More by Mike Riedel

Latest in Drink

Trending

···

© 2024 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation