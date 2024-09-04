Salt Lake's monsoon rains bring out the snails. 

Bryant Heath

A mural located near the S-Line South Salt Lake Station.

This past summer in Salt Lake has had its fair share of exceptionally wacky weather. Most of the attention rightly focused on the record high temperatures and the inevitable connection to climate change—but what I've been more interested in has been the literal deluge from the monsoonal rains that appear to be a new normal as well.

While most appreciate the rains for financial reasons—water bills tend to skyrocket with temperature, too!—I enjoy them because it provides an opportunity to see one of my favorite animals up close and personal: snails.Yes, I know that these little guys are the bane of most gardeners but there is just something about their slow, seemingly purposeless movement and their overall "not giving a f--k" attitude that I can't help but admire.

And it appears like I am not the only one, as I've noticed an uptick in recent shelled iconography, not to mention that "Snail Lake City" does have a nice ring to it (and an Instagram account of the same name to boot, @snaillakecity).

All this has me wondering: are bees out and snails in? Quick, someone get Riverton Republican Sen. Dan McCay on the line, I think the state flag might need some updating.

South Salt Lake appears to be the epicenter of the boom, as there have been two recent mural additions featuring these genial gastropods scattered throughout town.

One, painted by Shley Kinser (@tiny_shley on Instagram), can be found bobbing to some beats along the alleyway adjacent to the Hip-Hop Education and Resource Center; whereas the other, over by the S-Line's South Salt Lake Station, features one with bloodshot bulbous eyes and the appropriate caption of "TOO SLOW, STILL FURIOUS." (above photo)

Nice to know that it's not just us humans who experience road rage on State Street.

For me, the connection between snails and the county is easy to explain, based on our being home to a high number of ski bums. Both embody similar characteristics—living the laid-back lifestyle, loving moisture—although they diverge on their opinions of salted roadways.

And ultimately, that's the deal-breaker for adopting snails as "Salt" Lake's unofficial summer mascot—asking them to represent a city whose namesake is their mortal enemy is a tough sell.