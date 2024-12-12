Salt Lake City Council approves rezone for west side Power District development. 

Wikicommons

The Salt Lake City Council gave the formal go-ahead to the Power District Tuesday night. The Council also passed a budget amendment and several amendments to city codes related to vacant buildings, recognized members of city leadership and listened to a handful of demands to denounce deportation efforts in Salt Lake.

The Power District

The Council unanimously adopted a 93-acre rezoning and development agreement with the Larry H. Miller (LHM) company for the proposed Power District in the west side’s Poplar Grove neighborhood.

“I am really proud of what we've done, even though I'm still nervous for those spaces where we're going to have to relinquish control,” Council chairperson Victoria Petro said. “We're all stumbling through this together, but I do think this one is set up for success.”

The agreement requires LHM to dedicate at least 10% of the property—or about 9.5 acres—to open space. It also asks LHM to use “commercially reasonable efforts” to draw a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City. The team would have to commit to using an MLB stadium in the district as its home stadium.

“We are here together to sign an agreement and to hopefully welcome a baseball team to Salt Lake City, and I will be joyful to see that happen,” said Councilmember Alejandro Puy. “I also will be pushing ahead to ensure that our city does our part, like we always try, and we improve upon ourselves.”

Larry H Miller Group

Renderings of a potential MLB stadium, which would anchor the Power District development on Salt Lake City's west side.

Other stipulations in the agreement require that 20% of the residential units in the development be family-sized and that 10% of units be affordable for those making 80% of the area’s median income.

LHM was also given the right to terminate the agreement early if the city incentivizes any other MLB team to move to Salt Lake in the first 10 years of the agreement, with the potential for two 5-year extensions.

A new Jordan River Fairpark Zone that was created alongside this agreement will permit buildings up to 400 feet tall, but “developments would be exempt from meeting the City's general plans,” the meeting’s agenda said.

Calls to Fight Deportation During the general comments portion of the meeting, several constituents asked the Council to formally denounce Gov. Spencer Cox’s recent commitment to aid President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportations.

“When it comes to immigration policy, the safety of Utah residents is my top priority,” Gov. Cox said in a press release on Nov. 26. “Utah will continue to welcome refugees and immigrants who enter the country lawfully, and we will continue pushing for reforms to the asylum process and for more visas to support our workforce needs. We have zero tolerance, however, for those who demonstrate a threat to public safety while in the country illegally.”

The Council had received similar comments opposing mass deportation during its meeting on Dec. 3. Following that meeting, Councilmember Eva Lopez Chavez released a statement on social media denouncing Cox’s plans.

“As the proud daughter of Mexican immigrants, I know firsthand how hard the pathway to citizenship can be—and how harmful mass deportation policies are to our most vulnerable,” Lopez Chaves said. “Gov. Cox’s words are dangerous. As leaders, we must bring people together, not divide them.”

Commentators praised Lopez Chaves’ statement while asking other Council members to follow in her footsteps.

“Thank you, Councilmember Lopez Chavez, for publicly recognizing that Governor Cox's words are dangerous,” Mary Allison Sutinis said. “I'm sure more of you agree that Governor Cox's rhetoric and plans are also dangerous, but without an official statement, we as your constituents are left guessing who aligns with Governor Cox or who supports our undocumented community members.”

Another commenter, Em Canada, highlighted the Council’s response to demands for a ceasefire in Gaza earlier this year, in which the Council emphasized their jurisdiction is limited to city matters.

“Now, we face another humanitarian crisis, and again, deafening silence from the majority of this body. Are we not going to defend our neighbors?” Canada asked. “I ask this body to stand with our community members who are looking for a better life and fleeing the results of our country's mistakes. Stand against Cox and build a local movement to defend each other.”

Building Code and Budget Amendments

The Council unanimously passed a number of amendments to city ordinances, primarily pertaining to building code enforcement. At previous Council meetings, several commenters expressed support for the amendments. These commenters specifically pointed to concerns over the increased fire and crime risks that unmaintained buildings create.

The amendments increase the fines for building code violations and fees for boarded buildings. They also encourage the city to more closely monitor permit cases and streamline the permitting process.

Alongside the text amendments, the Council also passed a budget amendment, creating a new fund for the Downtown Revitalization Zone sales tax, partially funding 12 new police officers, allocating a donation from the University of Utah to be used in Sunnyside Park and allocating funding for the maintenance of city vehicles.

Recognitions

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council took a moment to recognize the work of two city government leaders. First, Petro was recognized for her work as Council chairperson in 2024.

“This year, we spearheaded, as you often remind us, generational projects and discussions that will change the literal landscape of the city for decades to come,” Councilmember Chris Wharton said. “Over this momentous year, we've been fortunate to have you as chair.”

After Wharton’s remarks, the Council presented Petro with a memorabilia-filled shadow box to celebrate her year as chairperson. Petro said that she was proud to serve alongside her Council colleagues.

“This year, we started off with protesters who not only challenged us on [an] issue, but dehumanized us every night, and we remembered each other's humanity,” she said. “We centered the best interest of Salt Lakers as we faced tax increase opportunities. As we faced how to overcome state preemption, we made monumental progress in things that protected our local environment.”

After recognizing Petro, the Council also passed a resolution recognizing the work of Salt Lake City Attorney Katie Lewis, who is leaving her position at the end of the year. Lewis served as city attorney for five years and will be taking a new position as senior counsel to the Sierra Club.

“As a mentor and leader, Katherin Lewis has inspired and empowered countless individuals within the city government,” Petro read from the resolution.

After reading the resolution, every council member and Mayor Erin Mendenhall, occasionally tearfully, spoke to Lewis’ accomplishments and impacts as city attorney. They noted her leadership skills, legal expertise and commitment to Salt Lake City.

“At times when our people in the city needed protection, you found a way,” Mendenhall said. “You found a way on solid legal ground. Thank you for teaching me. I hope someday to be half as good a negotiator as you are.”

Afterward, Lewis also took a moment to speak.

“Many of you don't know me, but I believe in you. And I believe in this city, and I love it so much,” Lewis said. “I will continue to support it in my own way as a resident and a constituent. And thank you for the time that we have spent together. It is the greatest gift of my life.”