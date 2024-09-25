Northern Utah scarecrow walks 

Courtesy City of Bluffdale

The Bluffdale City Scarecrow Walk

Scarecrows, in one form or another, have been in the United States for centuries. They can be traced all the way back to pre-colonial days, when the Native Americans used "bird scarers" to protect their crops.

However, the contemporary idea of the scarecrow can be linked to the 19th century, when homesteaders began to settle the Midwest and the Great Plains. German immigrants made human-looking objects they called "bootsamon"—or bogeymen—to frighten birds and other animals away from their fields. These creations would be dressed in overalls, long-sleeved shirts or coats, and stuffed with straw or hay. A hat and red kerchief were also common accessories, and have become trademarks of the creatures. Today, the scarecrow has become an unofficial mascot of the autumn season. The jovial entities can be found on front porches, in entryways, along corn mazes and pumpkin patches and presiding over local events.

Here in Northern Utah, many Utah communities and towns celebrate the changing of leaves and the reaping of the fall harvest with annual festivals and events. Here are some of our favorite celebrations that include the so-called "bootsamon."

USU Scarecrow Walk (extension.usu.edu/botanicalcenter/events/scarecrow-walk, 80 E. 725 South, Kaysville; Sept. 28 – Oct. 6, dawn to dusk)

The entire family will enjoy this fun-filled stroll through the USU Botanical Center. Marvel at the vibrant fall colors in the Varga Arboretum and demonstration gardens, while you search for decorated scarecrows tucked along the path. A prize will be awarded for the most popular scarecrow at the end of the 10-day celebration.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday with a 5K walk/run at 9 a.m. A fall jubilee will begin at 10 a.m., and includes live music, food trucks and a kids' area. The event is free to the public. Added Bonus: Leashed pets are welcome, and on the 28th, there will be a pet costume contest.

Thanksgiving Point Scarecrow Festival (thanksgivingpoint.org, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi; Oct. 14 – 19, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Held at the Ashton Gardens, this is one of Thanksgiving Point's most popular annual events, where dozens of imaginative scarecrows hide amongst the expansive 50-acre nursery. Each scarecrow is decorated and submitted by members of the community. The six-day festival is included with the price of a regular garden admission, and is free for Thanksgiving Point members. Added Bonus: Extra fun will be taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with live music, food vendors and activities.

McPolin Scarecrow Festival and Walk (eventbrite.com, 3000 State Rte. 224, Park City; Scarecrow Festival: Oct. 5, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. / Scarecrow Walk: Oct. 6 – 28, dawn to dusk)

Come out to the McPolin Farm on Oct. 5 for an afternoon of mayhem and fun. Show off your creativity and build your own scarecrow, to be displayed along the trail for everyone to admire. Two types of tickets are available: event and non-event. Non-event tickets are $20 and include straw for stuffing, a scarecrow support and a display packet. Participants should bring whatever they want to decorate their scarecrow with to make it original and their own—including "a head, clothing, shoes, props, scissors and any other funky accessories."

Then, from Oct. 6 - 28, visitors to the McPolin Farm can search for their favorite scarecrow as it hangs along the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail. The trail is paved, and perfect for strollers and bikes. Added Bonus: You can build your scarecrow at home and put it up whenever you choose. However, you do need to be registered for a space and nametag.

Bluffdale City Scarecrow Walk (bluffdale.gov, along the Jordan River Parkway, Bluffdale; now – Oct. 31)

This is the city's second year hosting this event and boy, has it grown! "This year we invited local businesses, schools, and city departments to decorate scarecrows," said Amanda Luker, Communications Specialist for the City of Bluffdale. "It has been so fun seeing what groups are doing this year."

This event is part of the Get to the River (GTTR) Festival by the Jordan River Commission, with grants provided by the GTTR sponsors. "We are honored that the committee awarded us grant money for our events this year, including the Scarecrow Walk," Luker added

You can find the scarecrows along the Jordan River Parkway, and you can access the trail through the following trailheads: Arrow Trailhead (Jordan Basin Lane), Springview Farms Trailhead, Jeff Anderson Memorial Park and Jordan Narrows Trailhead. Luker reports an added bonus: "Along with the Scarecrow Walk, we also are doing a rock hunt. We have hidden specially painted rocks by a local resident, Jodi Dahl, along the parkway. If you find one you can bring it to City Hall and get a prize! We will be hiding the rocks till the end of September."