No Longer Weird

It's that time of year again, and the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in South Jersey is stepping up in a feline sort of way. NBC4-TV reported on Jan. 26 that as part of a Valentine's Day promotion, in return for a $50 donation, the shelter will name a feral cat after your ex, then spay or neuter it before releasing it back into the wild. Sporting the motto "Because some things shouldn't breed," the program is aimed at reducing the feral cat population and satisfying disgruntled former lovers, who are asked to supply only a first name or nickname. Love is in the air!

It's Come to This

Looking for a cuddle in this season of love? Pop on over to Tokyo and the Mipig Cafe, where you can snuggle up with a petite porcine pal. The Associated Press reported that customers pay $15 for 30 minutes with the micro pigs, who are clean and odor-free. "Each pig is unique. Each one has his or her own personality," said Shiho Kitagawa, an executive at Mipig. People enjoy the interaction so much that they often don't bother with getting a drink. But Sachiko Azuma, head of an animal cruelty organization, isn't a fan. "The animals have become tools for a money-making business," she said.

Unconventional Weaponry

Celia Barrett, 35, entered a gas station in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Jan. 28 wearing no clothing and wielding a vegetable peeler, with which she threatened to kill staff members, Fox35-TV reported. She told police she had consumed six shots of liquor before waving the peeler at workers and knocking over a display of Red Bull drinks. Deputies responded to the scene, and Barrett was taken into custody, where she remains.

Wrong Place, Wrong Time

David Richardson of Humpty Doo, Australia, was exonerated by Judge Therese Austin in late January after pleading guilty to exposing himself to a teenager worker in the drive-thru line at Hungry Jack's, the Daily Mail reported. The incident from last September took place a day after Richardson had consumed "Pit Bull Super," which combines Viagra with Cialis, and was suffering from an "extremely painful" result. "I wasn't trying to flash myself at anyone," Richardson said. "I just wanted to grab a feed and go home. (I) honestly didn't think the workers would see me." However, the towel he had placed over his lap didn't conceal his situation, and the female worker said she was "reduced to tears." Judge Austin told Richardson he should have gone to the hospital rather than to Hungry Jack's, but she agreed that there was no sexual intent and let him off the hook.

Crime Report

Bertha Yalter, 71, allegedly became enraged on Jan. 28 after her husband of 52 years received a postcard from a woman he dated 60 years ago, WPLG-TV reported. The couple from North Miami Beach, Florida, were at their home when Yalter attacked, trying to "smother him with a pillow, bit and physically battered him," police said. Remarkably, someone was taking video with a cellphone, which will be admitted into evidence. Yalter faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and tampering with a victim and was held without bond.

Wait, What?

A dried 285-year-old lemon fetched $1,780 at auction in Shropshire, England, United Press International reported on Jan. 31. The lemon was discovered in a 19th-century cabinet that was being prepared for auction. But here's the weird part: It was inscribed: "Given by Mr. P. La Franchini Nov. 4, 1739, to Miss E. Baxter." The cabinet sold for $40.

Bright Ideas

• In Stevenage, England, police detained a man running with a small refrigerator strapped to his back, the BBC reported on Jan. 29. "One police officer wound down his window and said, 'You understand we've got to stop you. Is that a fridge on your back?'" the runner said. As it turns out, Daniel Fairbrother wasn't stealing the appliance but training for the London Marathon. Fairbrother told the officers he has named the fridge Tallulah after the bobsled in "Cool Runnings." He hopes to raise 10,000 pounds for Diabetes UK in honor of his friend Sam, who has Type 1 diabetes. A police spokesperson said they "wish Daniel all the best with training for the marathon."

• HOP Shop convenience stores in northern Kentucky have discovered a way to draw customers into the bathrooms (or maybe just to distract from the conditions within), WDKY-TV reported. The stores have installed a button on the wall that says "Do Not Push This Button." When it's inevitably pushed, users experience a disco party: regular lights off, mirror balls with colored spotlights on, and accompanying disco music such as "I've Had the Time of My Life." Ann Gilbert, manager of human resources for Valor Oil, which owns HOP Shops, said they were trying to "figure out something that would make us a destination," and now six stores feature the disco bathrooms. Boogie down!

Overachievers

Graffiti artists have tagged more than 25 stories of an abandoned Los Angeles skyscraper, KTLA-TV reported on Feb. 1. Renovations on Oceanwide Plaza stalled in 2019, and the building has been sitting empty. Daron Burgundy, a street photographer, said he had noticed taggers for the previous three nights. "I could see people up on the balcony," he said, adding that he heard people were coming from out of state for the chance to tag the building. "It's been wild to watch. It's not so luxury around here anymore." LAPD has made two arrests and is working with district officials to secure the building.

The Continuing Crisis

Canoe.com reported on Jan. 26 that the rental real estate market in Toronto is rough, with high prices inspiring landlords to become extra-creative. One listing for a "room for rent" in Brampton actually features a twin bed wedged into a space in the kitchen between the counter and a support column. As we know, it's all about location, location, location, and the listing claims the "sharing space" is near colleges and universities, banks, grocery stores and other conveniences. One commenter posted, "Now you can literally wake up and smell the coffee."

It's a Mystery

Should you be near Edmonton, Canada, in the coming days, keep an eye peeled for a missing 12-foot-tall, 500-pound taxidermy polar bear. The BBC reported that the bear, standing on its back legs, was stolen from Lily Lake Resort sometime during the extreme January cold. The resort usually has 24-hour patrols, but they were canceled that night because of the temperatures. Wanda Rowe, who works at the resort, said the thieves would have had to cut cables that secured the bear and drag it out to a waiting vehicle. "It 100% had to be planned," she said.

