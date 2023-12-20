Kiitos Appleweizen and Templin Family Saving Gracie Dunkel 

Mike Riedel

Kiitos - Appleweizen: This collaboration between Kiitos and Second Summit Cider is a hybrid ale known as a graff. A graff is simply mixing apple juice with beer wort, and then fermenting it with ale yeast to produce something new.

I had this on tap at the brewery, and it's actually really fantastic. It has a nice golden glow and some mild haze beneath a good-sized white head. The nose is fresh apples, halfway between juice and cider. The result is really nice because it's all fruit and no spice—just right.

The taste is the same; not overpowering yet fresh-tasting, the ale starts true to its name. There is little here to remind me that this is beer, but I think that's the purpose of a graff, is it not? It's not too sweet either, but rather a little like the apples themselves. Maybe a touch of wheat malt is detectable in here, but it's simple and subtle. The finish is long and lightly fruity, a really nice twist from, say, the likes of Shock Top. Carbonated like soda pop, I think this does exactly what it sets out to do: Make a highly drinkable beer that blurs the line between cider and beer. I like what they have going on here.

Verdict: For those people who enjoy fruit beers and have a bit of an open mind, do yourself a favor and check out this one. I think the more traditional beer-drinker may have an easy time with this one because of its simple approach; the beer nerd will also like it due to its hybridization. Appleweizen is a seasonal offering, so you won't be able to find this one year-round.

Templin Family - Saving Gracie Dunkel: It pours a huge, creamy and thick rich head that rises up to three fingers before I have to stop pouring, and it fades semi-slowly with nice fizzy bubbles popping and soapy lacing—a very hazy dark maroon, slight chestnut-colored beer. The nose brings some dusty brown malts, light toasted bread and grain, mild brown sugar and caramel, into a mild, grassy and slight earthy herbal hop aroma, as well as a mild toffee nuttiness and creamy brown malt.

The taste starts with more brown malts—toasty and quite creamy, too—a hint of oats, mild coffee, milk and maybe lactose, with a slight nutty toffee-like flavor. You get some sweetness as well—a little brown sugar/coffee milk flavor. Some grassy, earthy herbal hops emerge, but not a lot, with mild to fair bitterness. The finish is fairly bitter as it dries, and it gets a little dried lactose-like feel, with more earthy herbal hops lingering. Mouthfeel is medium, creamy, lighter on the carbonation, though, which does help the creamy feel.

Verdict: This tastes pretty on-point for the style, and one that I've rarely seen around. The result offers a refreshing break from the pales and IPAs, and a good one to share with a friend who is more partial to the malt. Very easy to drink, and the clean finish and lingering bitterness really fill this one out.

Saving Gracie Dunkel is available at TF in 16-ounce cans or draft. This is a limited seasonal offering, so don't wait too long. The Appleweizen is available at Kiitos and Second Summit Hard Cider. If you'd like to try the apples used in this beer on their own, Second Summer has a cider pouring on draft now that utilizes the apple blend. As always, cheers!