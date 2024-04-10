From Utah artists to a comfy Purple mattress, these are a few of Cat Palmer's favorite things 

For skin: I use Olio tattoo oil exclusively. I am in love with the earthy scents that they offer and the quality of their soaps. Olio offers a full line of skincare, beard care, tattoo care and handcrafted soap for those who give a damn about what goes onto their skin. (2065 E. 2100 South, SLC, olioskin.com)

For drinking: Asobu to-go coffee mug—this fits everywhere. It does not spill and stays hot or cold. It is my favorite, and I have bought it for my best friends—truly a superior cup. (asobubottle.com)

For feet: While in Paris, my friend, Kate, turned me on to Allbirds. My feet have never felt better, and I love that this is a sustainable shoe company. They are working to reduce beyond carbon neutrality, with ambitions to eventually become climate-positive. (allbirds.com)

For inspiration: Anna Hansen of The Hex Press is a brilliant local artist. Her studio is in The Bogue Foundry and you can find her at the Downtown Farmers Market, Fisher Brewing's artist market and all over town! (boguefoundry.com, follow @thehexpressprinting)

For java: Jack Mormon Coffee. This is the place ... for great coffee! Whether you want a nitro brew or our favorite, Texas pecan, you will not leave disappointed. Also, they ship. (82 E St. SLC, jackmormoncoffee.com)

For sleep: We sleep on a Purple mattress, with Purple pillows. I even travel with their sheets because they are so damned soft. They do not need to be put on a Purple mattress to work. Can you be in love with a sheet? Well, I am. (purple.com)

For beauty: Got Beauty is woman-owned, and we love Tammy Taylor! It is my go-to place for pedicures and fun gifts for friends. (904 E. 2100 South, gotbeauty.com)

For hair: Cult & King makes some of the most high-performance and clean products for hair, skin and scalp in the whole world—but they are doing a lot more than just that. Join them in a movement of positive, disruptive change where conscience meets style. Six years ago, I let my silver hair come in, and I started paying closer attention to what I was putting on my body. I was excited for this brand and the barbershop that I go to started carrying their product for me. (cultandking.com)

For art: Lance Everil is creating art that is accessible for any budget or space. I love that Lance is trying to help with a little handmade art, inspiration, humor, civility and love. (Follow @lanceeverill)