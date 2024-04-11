Former Salt Lake City mayor and celebrated Utah Democrat Ted Wilson dies at age 84. 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson

Ted Wilson, the mayor of Salt Lake City from 1976 to 1985 and former director of the University of Utah's Hinckley Institute of Politics, died Thursday morning in the company of family. He was 84-year-old.

A statement released by Wilson's family described the celebrated Utah democrat and longtime public servant as an "eternal optimist" who built a legacy as a champion of the city, a mentor, a humanitarian and a mountaineer.

"He loved people and they loved him back," the statement read. "Ted's lifetime priorities were his family and public service. He built and nurtured deep and meaningful friendships and would remind us all to 'never sweat the small stuff'."

Wilson is survived by his wife Holly Mullen and former wife Kathryn Carling, his five children and two stepchildren and his 13 grandchildren, including Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. He is credited with reforming Salt Lake City's government structure in 1979 and spearheading previous expansions of the Salt Lake City International Airport, public parks and green spaces and the city's utility infrastructure. As mayor in 1983, he led the city's response to a historic flooding event that saw the conversion of State Street into a temporary, sandbag-lined river.

Following news of Wilson's passing, public tributes were offered from all corners of the Utah political community. Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the lowering of flags to half mast at state facilities and House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, issued a statement praising Wilson's "unwavering dedication to improving society."

"As Salt Lake City's mayor for three terms, he not only led with vision and integrity, but also transformed our city into a hub of progress, inclusivity and civic engagement," Romero said. "His leadership laid the foundation for a more vibrant and connected community."

Diane Lewis, chairwoman of the Utah Democratic Party, said that Wilson is responsible for cementing Salt Lake City as a thriving home for families and businesses, and that his commitment to education and humanitarian work will continue to impact lives around the world for years to come.

"Mayor Wilson's legacy lives on in the work of Democrats across Utah," Lewis said. "Our party would not be where it is today without him."

In addition to his work as mayor and Hinckley Institute Director (from 1985 to 2003), Wilson also served as executive director of the Utah Rivers Council, as an environmental advisor to former Gov. Gary Herbert, as a trustee with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and as board member for Friends of Alta.

Wilson was also the state's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate during the 1982 election—as a challenger to Orrin Hatch—and gubernatorial nominee in 1988. He was appointed chief of staff to former Congressman Wayne Owens in 1973 and, two years later, was named director of the Salt Lake County Department of Social Services.

As a mountaineer, Wilson was a founding member of the Alpenbock Climbing Club and, along with Robert Stout, is credited with the first recorded ascent of Little Cottonwood Canyon in 1961.