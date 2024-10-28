FLASHBACK 1988: Steve Lewis roasts the mediocrity of Gov. Norman Bangerter 

click to enlarge

Title: Utah Deserves Better Than Average but Mr. Bangerter Is Just That

Author: Steve Lewis

Date: July, 1988

The Governor's popularity adrift, his poll ratings sharply in decline, Norm Bangerter is quickly making himself a lovely target as a rumpled and bumbling leader who is a rather bland and mediocre public official. Lately we finally see him lurching into action though, as his administration forecasts an income tax surplus and suggests it be returned to taxpayers. However, most pols suggest it be retained for future use. Asked if his indecisiveness on this and other matters would hurt his political future he replied, "Well, yes and no."

Utah's average Governor has about half of what the average Utah citizen wants and the trouble with Norman Bangerter is that during the term of his administration he has seldom increased his average.

As you can see from the polls Governor, the people are behind you 100%...30% of the time.

Bangerter as Governor has had a personality and intellect of plain-ness that has complemented his middle class. Nothing to write home about, no ball of fire image, and as the public cries out for spirited leadership and intellectual vigor from its elected officials, the menial offering that Bangerter has afforded is that of a nominal chief of state.

Bangerter's mediocre manner and the problems that have erupted during his administration have evidenced themselves in the lake pumping project, an emerging tax revolt, failing thrifts and displaced depositors, a stagnant and lethargic economy and business environment, apathetic and perturbed public education and public employee sectors and waste and corruption in government.

Early in his administration we were told that in order for Utahns to beat higher taxes we must expect less from government. Bangerter's record and his accomplishments show that he has always given us less.

In spite of what Bangerter has done about the State's problems, come election time, how people have come to feel about him from these events will be more important than what he has said or accomplished with regard to them.

On Capitol Hill a sympathizer considered reflectively that "Norman Bangerter is one of the nicest people I ever met. He is honest, hard working and tried to help people all of the time. He deserves a modicum of praise for the good deeds he performs, but he's an average common fellow that is a pretty average Governor."

A large segment of the public shares this same sentiment and moreover, the broader feeling the public has etched in its mind is a lasting view of Bangerter as a man on the defensive, a somewhat bumbling brawler and a person lacking strong communication skills, the capacity to arouse, vision, mental intuition, instinct and drive. The man as a politician is a face in the crowd, a voice not heard and a momentary headline.

In response, he'll say that his popularity is a mile wide...the truth is that it is only an inch thick. And, when asked how on a scale of 1 to 10 he rates his job performance, being that down the middle type of person he is, he will tell you "average."

Come November, the image of Ted Wilson and his youthful vigor, fresh for the challenge as an intrepid hero out to save the political, economic and moral soul of Utah, will pervade the conscious psyche of a majority of Utah's voters. As citizens ponder on the past administration and as they think of Wilson's freshness and boyish grin, the public will hope that he is one of Utah's best and brightest and that he is much better than average.