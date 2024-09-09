FLASHBACK 1987: Art lovers feast on edible exhibit 

click to enlarge

In commemoration of City Weekly's 40th anniversary, we are digging into our archives to celebrate. Each week, we FLASHBACK to a story or column from our past in honor of four decades of local alt-journalism. Whether the names and issues are familiar or new, we are grateful to have this unique newspaper to contain them all.

Title: Finch Art Barn Setting for Edible Art Exhibit

Author: Carl Rubadue

Date: Mar. 1987

"Like a carrot, dangled in front of your nose," the temptation and alluring quality of foods present themselves at every turn. Next comes the choices of what food avenue to explore or walk down again. Every now and again we must explore what food can be, otherwise put, what can be created edibly.

The "Edible Art Exhibit" held at the Finch Lane Art Barn February 22 shed some new light on this subject. The public was invited to see the delights of contributing culinary artists of Salt Lake and surrounding areas. The event is an annual fundraiser for the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

A nominal entry fee, paid by the public, included taste tickets for sampling the works of art, all of which were eaten after judging. The four judges included Al Church from the Deseret News and Hans Zulliger, Beehive Chefs and Cooks Association. The artists donated all materials and time of preparation for the event.

One show-stopper was a very traditional, impressive display of trout and salmon by the Heather Restaurant. Solveig Miller presented a unique "Truffle Tree" complete with chocolate leaves. Solveig's tree won "1st All Around" in the show.

The Liaison Restaurant won "Best Overall" in the exhibit with an almond brittle baby grand piano. Served beside the piano was "Sand Dollars on the Beach." Chocolate "Sand Dollar Cookies" washed up on a beach of turbinado style sugar, compliments of Bub Horne and crew. Aposh Catering presented a beautiful display, as did Bird's Cafe, The Plaza at Snowbird, Salt Lake Roasting Co. and Rino's Ristorante with a chocolate volcano.

Siegfried's Deli also returned with vivid taste treats showing their expertise on the other side of sandwiches. The Upper Crust, Bakers de Normandie, and Max Mercier with Utah Food and Catering each contributed a show of their own. Other independent artists and restaurants also gave carvings and tastes to the visitors.

Ruby's Catering contributed a lifesize version of the Chinese Golden Pheasant. The body of the bird was a pork and chicken pate. The feathers of yellow peppers, eggplant, red peppers and leeks created near patterns to those of the live bird. Our pheasant was awarded "2nd Overall Show."

The crew at Ruby's enjoyed ourselves doing this bird and the Salt Lake City Arts Council is a worthy recipient of our efforts.

We hope this type of event is repeated. There were many smiles among all who attended and just as many from those who contributed. If art and food were always kept separate, eating would lose a lot of its fun.

Bon Appetit.