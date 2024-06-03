FLASHBACK 1984: Local country musicians score recording deal 

click to enlarge

In commemoration of City Weekly's 40th anniversary, we are digging into our archives to celebrate. Each week, we FLASHBACK to a story or column from our past in honor of four decades of local alt-journalism. Whether the names and issues are familiar or new, we are grateful to have this unique newspaper to contain them all.

Title: Local Duo Hits the Bigs

Author: Happy Anderson

Date: August, 1984

K.J. Stenmark and LynnDee Mueller are two talented local musicians worth keeping an eye on. After listening to their first single, "Strangers to Lovers to Strangers," backed with "Lovin' Mood," we're convinced you'll want to hear more from this sensational up-and-coming new country duo. Both songs were penned by Stenmark . . . but Mueller admits to helping put the 'finishing touches' to "Lovin' Mood."

LynnDee Mueller, formerly of Clearfield, Utah, now makes her home in West Valley City. She has been singing in area clubs for the past 15 years. The multi-talented entertainer plays keyboards, bass, flute, guitar and harmonica. In her younger years, she played cello in the Utah Junior Youth Symphony, but jokingly says, "There doesn't seem to be any demand for cello players in a country band!"

Mid-westerner, Stenmark hails from Minnesota where he played football for the University of Minnesota. He has been a ski instructor at various ski resorts in Utah for the past several years. He plays acoustic guitar and has performed in clubs for over 12 years. In describing her partner, LynnDee explains, "K.J. is also an extremely talented songwriter. I've learned a lot from him. Together, I guess we have a total of 27 years' experience in the entertainment business!"

Stenmark and Mueller first formed a singing duo about 18 months ago. They put together a demo tape of several original songs at a local studio and started pitching it to publishers in the Los Angeles area. Al Gallico, one of the top five music publishers in the world, accepted all the songs for publishing.

The duo's first recording endeavor is with Invasion Records of Los Angeles. The session was produced by Jerry Fuller, a reputable west coast producer who has produced many top-name talents, such as Johnny Mathis, Glen Campbell and Mac Davis. Invasion Records is a new recording label recently started by Bob Fead, former president of Monument Records. A long-time veteran of the recording industry, Fead has also been affiliated with RCA and Alpha labels.

Stenmark and Mueller are one of the first few acts to be accepted by the new company. They have been signed as individual solo artists, as well as a duo. "I feel like it's a blessing from above," says LynnDee, recalling some of the hardships they've endured trying to make it in the music world. "I really believe I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't that I just took a chance on believing in K.J. I've put irons in the fire for 15 years and this just happened to be the golden one."

"Strangers to Lovers to Strangers" was recently released to ten major country radio markets, including KSOP in Salt Lake. If potential airplay is evident, nationwide distribution will then be handled through a top promoter out of New York City.

John Hobbs, ex-keyboard player for Kenny Rogers' original First Edition, did the arranging of the songs. Hobbs also co-wrote "Lover to Lover" with Jerry Fuller, which is to be the second single for Stenmark and Mueller. The flip side to this one will be "Cheatin' Was Part of the Game," written by Stenmark and Lee Bebe.

Their back-up band includes local musicians Michael Johnson, formerly of Cow Jazz, who plays bass, sax, EVI, flute and dobro; Lloyd Mecham, owner of a music store in Orem, plays guitar, mandolin, banjo and dobro; Phil Bubel, keyboards; and Mel Telford, drums.