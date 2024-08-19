FLASHBACK 1984: Bunny DeHaan's tips on fashionable wardrobe 

click to enlarge

In commemoration of City Weekly's 40th anniversary, we are digging into our archives to celebrate. Each week, we FLASHBACK to a story or column from our past in honor of four decades of local alt-journalism. Whether the names and issues are familiar or new, we are grateful to have this unique newspaper to contain them all.

Title: Going Back in Time

Author: Bunny DeHaan

Date: September, 1984

click to enlarge

Top designers of the 80's have exercised many ideas of fashion from the past, but how would you like to go back to the time when a woman weighed more than a man? In fact, a woman weighed more than twice her body weight when fully dressed. Consider this:

An average man weighed 190 pounds.

An average woman weighed 111 pounds.

Then came the extras:

Steel Reinforced Corset = 20 lbs.

Corset Cover = 4 lbs.

Wire Bustle = 6 lbs.

Chemise = 2 lbs.

Four Petticoats = 20 lbs.

Flannel Drawers = 2 lbs.

Hose = 2 lbs.

Boots = 8 lbs.

Shirtwaist = 22 lbs.

Taffeta Skirt = 35 lbs.

Braided Velvet Coat = 15 lbs.

Hat = 10 lbs.

Parasol = 4 lbs.

TOTAL WEIGHT = 261 lbs.

A little extreme for today, but top fashion back then!

click to enlarge

Today's fashions use many fabrics and trends from the past, with one major difference . . . VERSATILITY. Designs today allow us to "dress up," or "dress down," from very provocative to very casual, simply by the use of accessories. This allows us to get the very most from our fashion wardrobe.

For Example:

An ordinary shirt dress, made of cotton is a great Summer look, belted at the waist and worn with sandals or pumps. For Fall, "tune it up" with jeans, boots, scarves, hats, and various ideas in belts. Use your imagination, almost anything is acceptable!

Another idea for Summer, and into Fall as well, are the lightweight, casual, trouser pants (often cropped at the ankle) worn with a body suit as a top. For cooler evenings, or for slightly more "dressy" occasions, add a lightweight sport jacket. Again, use belts, necklaces, hats, shoes, or a slight change in hair style to change your look.

Other items "big" for Summer and Fall fashion include the "oversize" look in cotton T-Shirts slipped under a suspendered skirt. The most appealing new version of a workshirt in crisp blue and white stripes (worn roomy and loose) can again be worn with the lightweight trouser pant, or with soft, roomy drawstring-waist pants. (These, again, are sometimes cropped above the ankle).

There is an explosion this summer in shorts, from boxer shorts in engaging colors and prints, to pleated shorts that can replace the short summer skirt in a "casual setting." All of these shorts can be worn with a variety of tops, ranging from the bare cut tank top to the body suit, or the roomy workshirt mentioned a few moments ago.

All colors are proper for year-round performance. Yes, even black is "in" for summer apparel. Pink, blue, white, black, yellow, paisley prints, stripes, all are popular.

Check your closet, experiment, try new things with your existing wardrobe. Then get a few "new items" to accessorize and accent your figure, your hair, etc.

HAVE FUN WITH YOUR FASHION WARDROBE!