Feedback from September 12 and Beyond 

Dictator on Day One

At the Sep. 10 presidential debate, moderator David Muir asked Donald Trump: "You have said you would solve this [Ukraine] war in 24 hours. How exactly would you do that?"

Trump answered, "What I'll do is I'll speak to one, I'll speak to the other, I'll get them together." (Politico, Sep. 11)

This implies a certain arrogant confidence in one's negotiation skills. But there is also an assumption here that other political leaders, like him, do not have to touch bases with anybody else before doing what they want to do.

What if an executive branch official must painstakingly consult with a Parliament, or with party leaders, or with treaty partners, or with a conscience, before taking definitive action in a matter?

Russia's Vladimir Putin is a dictator, so, yeah, Trump might be able to cut a deal with him rather quickly. But Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not a dictator, so he might have to go through a lengthy process in order to reach a deal.

The media have grown so comfortable with Trump's autocratic methods that they have forgotten what democracy requires of its leaders. Trump is not a powerful wizard of a politician. He is a strong-arm usurper of the rule of law operating on the basis of personal whim. When the media does not point this out, they are complicit in his methods.

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

"Buried Treasures," Sept. 5 Cover Story

I really enjoyed the recent article about Eureka. That area is one of my favorite day-trip locations.

I wanted to mention one of the things that I really like about Eureka—Black Hollow Fever. This store is part taxidermy shop and part museum. They sell taxidermied animals, animal skulls and all types of curios.

This shop completely fits in with Eureka's haunted vibe. The owners travel quite a bit, collecting specimens and touring on the expo circuit, so make sure they are open before you drive there.

Checking out Black Hollow Fever, visiting the various rock shops, touring the museum, stopping at Porter Rockwell's cabin, getting a bite to eat or drink and seeing the amazing mining ruins are a great way to spend an October day in Eureka.

JILL HASLAM

Holladay

"Three To Get Ready," Sept. 12 Online News

Editor's note: Readers react to the Sundance Film Festival narrowing its search for a new home down to three candidates, including a combined bid from Salt Lake City and Park City.

JOAN WILCOX

Via Facebook

I can't imagine Ohio appreciating any of the films in the Midnight series.

HOLLY.ESCH

Via Instagram

Ohio? That seems so random.

KELLY HOWARD SANDBERG

Via Facebook

Sundance is impossible for residents to enjoy. Robert [Redford] bailed and it hasn't been fun.

TRENTJOHSNSON

Via Instagram

Squeezing the rubes for dollars. Ohio should have some great skiing.

BJ NICHOLLS

Via Facebook

Utah will probably pi$$ it away.

IRIS NIELSEN

Via Facebook

