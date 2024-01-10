Feedback from January 4 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

Their Own Devices

The topic of cell phone bans in schools has been popping up over and over again in the news. There are articles from USA Today, Ed Week and The 74 Million. Governments around the world are banning their use in schools. Even Utah politicians are talking about creating a policy to ban them in schools.

Advocates say that banning cell phones will improve student achievement, decrease student misbehavior and improve the overall climate of the school. But do these bans work?

They do if the ban comes from the parents, teachers and students at the school.

A recent Salt Lake Tribune article highlighted one instance where students helped create their no-cell-phone policy. This policy is working and the students are not complaining.

What does this mean? We don't need top-down solutions for local problems. As well intentioned as all of the laws, policies and rules are, they are less effective if they are forced from on high.

Instead, we need local solutions that are created by the people who are affected by the problem.

JON ENGLAND

Libertas Institute

'No Smoking,' Jan. 4 Private Eye

Oh my gosh, I love this article! Certainly speaks to all of us at that certain age. Thanks, John Saltas!

TERRI LEDDING

Via Facebook

Too Little, Too Late

After three months of indiscriminate, illegal, immoral bombing, Joe Biden is finally showing a little concern for civilian casualties in Gaza. Mr. Biden, you are 10,000 children's dead bodies too late.

You have made Americans feel like stakeholders in the most visible and egregious ethno-religious pogrom known in the West since the Holocaust in Germany.

You swallowed without conscience Netanyahu's propaganda that says it does not matter how many dead civilians he creates with American equipment and ordnance because Palestinians in Gaza are not actually human beings, but just inanimate metallic shields that must be blasted through to get at Hamas.

Your calculation from the beginning has been a political calculation for personal gain in an election year and an economic calculation to enrich war industries.

You have done as much to debauch America's ethical, legal and humanitarian urges in three months as it took Donald Trump eight years to do. Do you really think the blood of 10,000 children stacks up that well against his 10,000 lies?

KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Woods Cross

'Shipping and Handling,' Jan. 4 Hits & Misses

The greedy capitalist will drain the Great Salt Lake. Go red team!

DENNIS OGDEN

Via Facebook

'Standing By for Your Call,' Dec. 21 Opinion

I love the City Weekly. I do the crossword puzzles first thing!

LYSSALYN GUTIERRE

Via Twitter

