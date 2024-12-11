Feedback from December 5 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Hit the Dirt," Dec. 5 News

Thank you for the article on the Rocky Mountain Power trail work. As a heavy trail user it is alarming to see, but it did not come entirely as a surprise, as some claim. I recall seeing several online posts on what was coming, as well as signage at the trailheads.

I also appreciated your brief reference to the motives of some of those opposed to projects the city has happily chosen to invest in regarding the Foothill trails. Too often, many of us have a "Not In My Backyard" attitude on issues like trail improvement, while conveniently ignoring the fact that the backyard in question is not ours, but belongs to all citizens.

It would be nice to see a regular series of future-looking pieces on what is being planned for public spaces like the Foothills so people feel better informed while they can still have a voice in the planning. I also think it is worthwhile to look back on past contentious issues to see what really happened. One that comes to mind in this context was the placement of the Olympic Rings on the hillside. Dire predictions of disaster were made and, 20 years later, it turns out were 100% wrong.

STEVE BOULAY

Salt Lake City

"Desert Rose," Dec. 5 Cover Story

Are they building affordable housing for families? Most of the building going on is in apartments and townhouses that are tacking on HOA fees that put housing even further out of sight.

Not a fan of HOAs that wield too much power. Get behind on those fees and see how fast they can foreclose on your home.

I think gone is the day of single-family homes. More like 2 or 3 families living in one house to make ends meet, like so many of them do now.

PATRICIA GOURDIN

Via Facebook

"Making a Scene," Nov. 28 Cover Story

After hours in SLC hits different—when the city sleeps, EDM beats ignite the night!

ALOHA_KAINANI

Via Instagram

Utah will always have a special place in my heart. Have so much love and respect for our community.

__AUDEAMUS

Via Instagram

I am thriving here 100—the night life has grown so much because of these events and the people are just incredible.

CAVEOMUSIC

Via Instagram

Thanks for touching on this. SLC's scene is truly special and it's an honor to be a part of it.

JAYLO_801

Via Instagram

Best scene ever! That's why we get every other show cancelled and constant venue changes lol.

HONGHER

Via Instagram

We definitely have the best scene. So stoked to see it get some coverage!

ITSDYINGMOOSE

Via Instagram

Forever grateful for those that helped to carve out and create the EDM scene here.

UTAHREALTORCHELSEA

Via Instagram

Care to sound off on a feature in our pages or about a local concern? Write to comments@cityweekly.net or post your thoughts on our social media. We want to hear from you!