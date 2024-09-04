Feedback from August 29 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"In the Hive," Aug. 29 Private Eye

Look at you pretending that in those areas where Democrats rule—and whenever they have the House and Senate—that Democrats do not just ride roughshod over conservatives.

I believe it went like this: "elections have consequences, you tried your ideas and they lost in the arena of public debate and so if we can bypass you we will."

Silence is the result and secret meetings behind closed doors aimed at defeating any conservative attempt to have a say. So welcome to the same game.

If everything is not what the voters want, then these officials who made the rule changes will be easily voted out and you should be happy for it.

But if it is exactly what the electorate wants, then it is part of the rules of the game and you are just going to be left with a meaningless scream into the empty abyss we call the minority view.

Instead of attacking the majority, take ownership of the political impotence of making an appealing argument for the life you want to impose on that majority. We don't want it.

I can't say it any more clearly to you than that.

Read all the debates, pro and con, on each conservative issue, without framing the right's positions as simple minded, indoctrinated, etc—name calling. And that is what we want and what we will get by any legal means.

If it means we change the rules ... yes that's what we do. Like saying we hate the Supreme Court so let's change the filibuster rules and then change the Constitution to allow term limits for Supreme Court Justices and maybe even add more justices if we win the election.

How is this different to you?

So scream away, but do know that we view it as nothing but an impotent scream into the abyss of minority politics.

Have fun.

KELLY MACFALANE

Ogden

If you have something to say, say it. I was really hoping to make sense of this nonsensical article, but it was too passive to understand.

This article left me more confused than the birds and the bees talk I never received—even as someone from the non-supermajority.

ERINCOSMANO

Via Instagram

Right out of the fascist playbook.

glueman0

Via Instagram

"The Utah Draw," Aug. 29 Music

I liked the article, but I always thought the best song about Utah was "Salt Lake City" by Bob Weir, ex-Grateful Dead.

"Salt Lake City, where it's so easy keeping straight. Salt Lake City, really makes Des Moines look second rate."

I saw him perform here once and the crowd loved it.

Keep up the great work.

GERRY SATTERLEE

Millcreek

"Major Leage," Aug. 29 Cover Story

Thank you for featuring us!

Assistance league of Salt Lake City

Via Facebook

