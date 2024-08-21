Feedback from August 15 and Beyond 

click to enlarge

"Central Casting,"

Aug. 14 Online News

So the citizens proposed reusing a historic building and grade separating the railroad, and UTA decides to not do any of that and build a glorified office building for a train station. You would think that they would have a better idea.

This is not an alternative to the Rio Grande Plan. It's an attempt to squash it with mediocrity

THEEMPERORSARTIST

The current Salt Lake Central station was supposed to be a central station, but UTA rerouted the Red Line, making the Courthouse station a secondary central station.

JENNIFERKSLC

I think the Rio Grande Plan has lots of merit. But as someone who lives literally three blocks away, I am already dreading the disruption of potential construction and I'd like details on how long the construction would really take.

I get that it may feel like a short-term inconvenience for a long-term gain, but how long are we talking here? And does the Rio Grande Plan have a realistic shot of being realized?

GLEASONMADE

They gotta be raking in cash for building all this new trash rather than reusing what we have. Is it a tax thing or like a money laundering thing or like what is going on?

We just keep knocking things down to build big, ugly buildings out of bad materials that end up sitting vacant and unaffordable. Someone is making cash from this and I wanna know who.

RAMENBANKS

Rio Grande Plan would be a better first move of having the train box and then figuring out an updated/new headquarters for the Utah Transit Authority.

I'm all for the mass timber building, but let's get a better timeline of projects that will have a bigger impact on the Salt Lake area.

BRANMEVANS

Swing and a miss. Rio Grande is much more appealing.

PARTTIMEHASSELHOFF

Definitely not an alternative to the Rio Grande Plan.

IAMTHEOTHERPLANET

This plan is so much worse and boring/ugly compared to the Rio Grande Plan.

STARTEDFROMTHEBOTTEMA

Not enough [transit] riders for anything of this scale.

mariaferland

This isn't an "alternative," though. It doesn't address any of the problems with the current Central station: grade separation, east-west divide, land disuse. Rio Grande Plan is letting you copy their homework and you're still choosing to fail the class.

JACOBKJ314

Rio Grande Plan sounds way better.

KENDEEBOT

