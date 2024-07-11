 City Weekly feature takes second place at annual Utah SPJ awards. | News | Salt Lake City Weekly
Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

July 11, 2024 News

City Weekly feature takes second place at annual Utah SPJ awards. 

Podium Finish

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
click to enlarge img_8035.jpg

The Utah Headliners chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (Utah SPJ) awarded second-place honors to City Weekly contributor Brock Marchant during the organization's annual ceremony last month.

Marchant's piece—titled "So Close: Cancer treatments are advancing, but not fast enough for yesterday's patients."—was featured on the cover of City Weekly'sAugust 3, 2023, issue. It related Marchant's experience losing his mother to cancer as well as interviews with medical professionals on the rapid advancement of cancer treatments.

"By taking a hybrid approach to this story, combining in-depth reporting with first-person insights, Brock produced a uniquely thought-provoking and informative piece for our readers," said news editor Benjamin Wood. "We're lucky that Brock was willing to share his work with us and happy to see him receiving this recognition from his peers."

Marchant's award came in the Division A General Feature category. Lois Collins of the Deseret News finished first in the category, with Deseret News/KSL's Pat Reavy wining both third place and an honorable mention. This was City Weekly's only recognition in Utah SPJ's 2024 contest.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite

Tags:

  |  

More News »

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

···

© 2024 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation