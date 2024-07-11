City Weekly feature takes second place at annual Utah SPJ awards. 

click to enlarge

The Utah Headliners chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (Utah SPJ) awarded second-place honors to City Weekly contributor Brock Marchant during the organization's annual ceremony last month.

Marchant's piece—titled "So Close: Cancer treatments are advancing, but not fast enough for yesterday's patients."—was featured on the cover of City Weekly'sAugust 3, 2023, issue. It related Marchant's experience losing his mother to cancer as well as interviews with medical professionals on the rapid advancement of cancer treatments.

"By taking a hybrid approach to this story, combining in-depth reporting with first-person insights, Brock produced a uniquely thought-provoking and informative piece for our readers," said news editor Benjamin Wood. "We're lucky that Brock was willing to share his work with us and happy to see him receiving this recognition from his peers."

Marchant's award came in the Division A General Feature category. Lois Collins of the Deseret News finished first in the category, with Deseret News/KSL's Pat Reavy wining both third place and an honorable mention. This was City Weekly's only recognition in Utah SPJ's 2024 contest.