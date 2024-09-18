Call me basic, if you must, but it's Pumpkin Spice Season in SLC. 

There are two types of people in this world (I mean, of course there are more, but for the sake of this article, I am oversimplifying).

In one corner are those droll souls who roll their eyes when pumpkin spice everything hits the shelves. And in the other—me! A true Pumpkin Spice lover.

Is it basic to love the flavors that autumn brings with it? Call me basic, if you must. Walking into Trader Joe's and seeing those pumpkins at the beginning of September brought me a certain sense of happiness.

Autumn is just around the corner. Cooler nights ahead! I love it so much that I stock up so I can have a serotonin spike with my morning cappuccino, year-round. I do not care if it is spring or summer—I like what I like, and I like pumpkin spice.

The next time you encounter an eye-roller, remind them that the combination of spices we collectively call Pumpkin Spice—cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger—have been used together in cooking and baking for centuries.

The concept of combining these spices for pumpkin-flavored dishes solidified over time. While pumpkin pie itself seems to have showed up sometime in the 17th century, the specific blend of spices we now call "pumpkin spice" wasn't standardized until the 20th century.

Trader Joe's is on my side in the great pumpkin culture wars. Their stores have pumpkin EVERYTHING! Of course they have your standards: pumpkin bagels; pumpkin breads; pumpkin muffins (gluten-free options too); pumpkin chips; gluten-free pumpkin pancake mix (my favorite); pumpkin overnight oats; pumpkin chocolate mousse; and pumpkin snickerdoodle mix.

Have you tried their pumpkin pasta, pumpkin soup, or their pumpkin cookies? For your little ones, they have pumpkin tree kits they can decorate. Do not forget the pumpkin butter! You want pumpkin gnocchi? Joe's has got it.

My favorite thing to do while shopping for everything pumpkin is to grab gorgeous flowers for my home and holidays. I love filling my house with fresh flowers and bringing those fall colors—and scents—indoors.

Happy autumn and happy Pumpkin Spice Season!