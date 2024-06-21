Music Plus: June 21

click to enlarge
Salt Lake Beats, June 22
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head over to the Eccles Theater (131 S. Main St.) for the fourth annual Salt Lake Beats show. This is a FREE celebration of local indie bands and you'll be able to spend your night grooving to some of Salt Lake’s best indie bands and with blends of rock, pop, soul, psychedelic, hip hop, folk and more. Plus eat some good food from food trucks who will be jamming with you. You'll get to see Sage Lane, Drusky (pictured), The Plastic Cherries, Poolhouse and DJ ScratchMo. That's a stacked lineup for a show that's free. Come have fun from 6-10 p.m. at the McCarthy Plaza behind Eccles Theater. For more info head to saltlakecountyarts.org
