Essentials Plus: June 21

Every week, City Weekly
brings you highlights on the A&E calendar with The Essentials
. Here are even more options for your weekend entertainment and edification.
• Finch Lane Gallery (54 Finch Lane) opens its latest joint show
, with Mark England’s Landscapes: Perception & Time
and Marissa Albrecht’s En Route
. The Salt Lake City-based England’s work features paintings that demonstrate how we impose values on landscapes, while Orem artist Albrecht collages, assemblages and installations addressing the transitory nature of life. The show opens with an artist reception Friday, June 21, 6 – 9 p.m., running through Aug. 2, and is free and open to the public during regular gallery hours. https://saltlakearts.org/exhibitions/mark-england-marissa-albrecht
• Live at the Eccles (131 S. Main St.) presents Stjepan Hauser
, the cello sensation whose viral video performance of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” indicated his unique fusion of a classical instrument with the trappings of rock and pop music. Hauser visits SLC on Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m, with tickets available at ArtTix.
• The King’s English Bookshop (1511 S. 1500 East) hosts a mini street festival showcasing a wide range of Utah-based creators in its Local Showcase
. Several local authors will be on site—including poet Jessie Anne, author Aubree Barnum and representatives from the League of Utah Writers’ Romance Chapter—plus live music, artisans, food and more. The Local Showcase takes place Friday, June 21, 6 – 9 p.m.