 Music Plus: June 14 | Buzz Blog
Buzz Blog

Friday, June 14, 2024

Culture / Music

Music Plus: June 14

Utah Blues Fest, Velour Battle of the Bands and City Weekly shows

Posted By on June 14, 2024, 8:30 AM

Larry McCray
  • Peggy Smith
  • Larry McCray
Utah Blues Fest June 14-15
The Utah Blues Fest is back for its 8th year with plenty of talent—including Tab Benoit, Sue Foley, Cash Box Kings, Larry McCray (pictured) and more—plus workshops and vendors. While you’re there, you can also grab delicious bites to eat from different food trucks along with beer, wine and hard seltzer. This is one of the only blues festivals in the whole country, so don’t miss out this year. For info and tickets, head to utahbluesfest.org.

Velour Summer BOTB June 24-29
When I think of summer and concerts, my mind goes straight to a “battle of the bands” competition. Velour’s summer Battle of the Bands competition starts in two weeks, and has a mega-packed bill full of local talent. “After carefully listening/sorting through the 70+ band submissions that we received, we are very excited to finally announce our Summer 2024 Battle of the Bands lineup,” Velour announced on June 3. The competition for this week of shows is going to be fierce, and well worth attending. Each night will have four bands competing before the finale that Saturday night. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and cost $12 at the door. Check out Velour’s website or Instagram, @velourlive, to see which bands are playing each night.

This Week’s Shows at City Weekly Store
SuperBubble @ The State Room, June 15
Matthew and Gunnar Nelson @ Ed Kenley Amphitheater, June 15
Manic Focus @ Soundwell, June 15
Lip Critic @ Kilby Court, June 17
Cavetown / Mother Mother @ Granary Live, June 18
Tanner Usrey @ Soundwell, June 20
Emilee Atkinson

Emilee Atkinson
 Ogden native Emilee Atkinson has spent her life obsessing over music and enjoying writing. Eventually, she decided to combine the two. She’s the current music editor of City Weekly.

