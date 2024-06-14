 Essentials Plus: June 14 | Buzz Blog
Friday, June 14, 2024

A&E / Culture

Essentials Plus: June 14

Nick Swardson, Don't Touch My Hair, Living Planet Aquarium 25th anniversary and more

Posted By on June 14, 2024, 8:50 AM

click to enlarge donttouch.jpg
Every week, our regular weekly edition includes a few key event picks in The Essentials. Here are even more options as you consider your weekend entertainment.

* Finch Lane Gallery (54 Finch Lane) presents a "flash project" art experience titled Don't Touch My Hair by artist Inez Garcia. It explores the exoticizing of the hair of people of color, and the impacts of feeling personal boundaries violated.  Don't Touch My Hair takes place Friday, June 14, 6 - 9 p.m.

* Desert Star Theater (4861 S. State) opens Mister Act, a musical parody of Sister Act. The production runs now through Aug. 24.

* Wiseguys Gateway (190 S. 400 West) hosts comedian Nick Swardson this weekend for six shows, June 14 - 16 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. nightly

* Loveland Living Planet Aquarium (12033 S. Lone Peak Dr., Draper) invites visitors to a party celebrating the organization's 25th anniversary, marking a history dating back to CEO Brent Andersen's original mobile "AquaVan." Live music, food, and exclusive after-hours aquarium access are all part of the event, taking place Friday, June 15, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.; aquarium admission is required.

* Girl from the North Country, a musical based on the songs of Bob Dylan, closes its touring visit to Broadway at the Eccles  (131 S. Main St.) this weekend, with performances Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 16 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

