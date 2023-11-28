Co-director Jeremy Coon: A DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE: HOW THE STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL HAPPENED

click to enlarge

Star WarsThe Star Wars Holiday Special,A Disturbance in the ForceCity WeeklyJeremy Coon: I was born in ’79, so I don’t have any memories of a pre-world. My brothers are 9 and 10 years older than me, so the perfect age for the original movie. The first movie I remember going to see in a theater waswhen I was 4; I don’t remember the movie, but I remember the feeling. I got a DVD [of the] a friend gave me in 2002; I got about 20 minutes in, and couldn’t go farther. I thought this couldn’t be real. Since about 2010, it’s become much better-known, and kind of a pop-culture touchstone; the people who watched it at the time, like Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, are now makingcontent. ... As a documentary filmmaker, everything is a potential topic. What puts up a flag is anything that gives me a lot of questions.JC: [Co-writer] Lenny Ripps was like the second interview we did, and he just kind of nonchalantly said, "We sat down with George Lucas, and that there was this [] bible, and just casually threw out that Han Solo was married to a Wookiee." I stopped and went, "What?"JC: Donny was such a great interview. But watching that special … it’sworse than the. Theis bad, but the, you have Kris Kristofferson playing Han Solo, you have Redd Foxx. It seems like a MadLibs-type skit. We wanted to portray a time capsule of what it was like on 1970s TV.JC: It's till a painful watch. I’ve had to watch it like six times, and it doesn’t get any easier. If you were like 5-10 years old when the special came out, you’d have a different relation to it than I would. The thing that did change over the course of making it is I have a better understanding of the context in which it exists, and I have more sympathy for George Lucas than I did. Given the time frame, ofyou'd make aJC: I don’t think it’s so much fan culture; it’s people who are passionate about things. That really comes across and makes for interesting subject matter. And it can be the dumbest thing, but if someone is really passionate about it, that’s interesting.A Disturbance in the Force: How the Star Wars Holiday Special Happened