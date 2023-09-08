Music Plus: Sept. 8

click to enlarge Jon Hague

Spirit Machines

If you follow Spirit Machines on Instagram (and if you don't, why aren't you?), you've probably seen their otherworldly space-inspired posts about their new single "Terminal 51," which is out today. The SLC rockers are back out doing what they do best—rocking our faces off. The song is incredibly atmospheric, lyrically and musically. It's airy with plenty of cool effects and heavy guitar; you'll feel like you're shooting off into space as soon as you hit play. "Terminal 51" is streaming everywhere now, plus their song "Candy Shell" will be on Cyberpunk 2077's DLC which launches Sept 26. You don't want to miss either release.Newcomers to the SLC music scene Bone Throwers dropped their first-ever single last month, and if you're looking to mix up your library, "Alluvium Altar" is a good place to start. "Heavily influenced by psych-punk rock, folk and Baroque pop, our first record will illustrate the fearsome power of the natural elements, as well as the highly individualistic beauties of naturalism as a religion in a state with such rampant religious hegemony and intolerance," they say of their new release. The song feels like stepping into a beautiful fantasy world. The strummed string instruments mixed with violin and soft background vocals makes you feel as if you're in a pub surrounded by friends of The Shire. Or, maybe I'm just too much of a nerd. If you're in a fantasy-type mood, this is the song for you. Bone Throwers will release another single out soon before a full album drops, so be on the watch for that as well.Embrz @ Soundwell 9/8Marrlo Suzanne and the Galaxxy Band @ Metro Music Hall 9/8Last Heroes @ Soundwell 9/9Chickenbone Slim & The Biscuits @ Garage on Beck 9/10