Music Plus: May 10

click to enlarge
Kilby Block Party starts today
Kilby Block Party
kicks off today at noon and goes until 10 p.m., with the same timeframe on Saturday and Sunday. If you’re attending the show, head to kilbyblockparty.com for all the info you need, or you can also download the KBP5 app on Apple Google Play stores to help plan your show-going experience. There are plenty of bands to see during the main scheduled times, but there are also several kickoff and afterparty shows to consider. No matter what events you’re planning on attending, be sure to stay safe and hydrate!
Ogden’s Own Distillery summer series
In case your summer concert schedule wasn’t full enough, Ogden’s Own Distillery’s June summer series has been announced. You’ll be able to catch Underground Cash, Junction City Blues Band, Sammy Brue (pictured), Vorraro, Christian Scheller and Dave Quakenbush. The shows take place the first few Fridays of June, and will only cost you a $5 cover. The shows are 21+ and cash only, so don’t forget to hit the ATM on your way over. Enjoy some incredible local talent with some delicious local beer—not a bad way to spend a night. Check ogdensown.com
for any updates to the series.
Shows to check out on the City Weekly Store
* Syndicate ft. The Funk Hunters
@ Soundwell 5/10
* Donny Benet
@ Urban Lounge 5/12
* Layto
@ Soundwell 5/13
* Messa
@ Urban Lounge 5/15