 Happy New Eats! | Buzz Blog

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

A&E / Food & Drink / Culture

Happy New Eats!

Weekly contributors dish on what food trends they're looking forward to in 2020.

Posted By on January 1, 2020, 11:51 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge FACEBOOK/UNILAD
  • Facebook/UNILAD
click to enlarge enrique1.png

A video showing "how to turn a Whopper into a delicious ice cream" recently popped up on my Facebook feed, and I was simultaneously revolted and intrigued. In it, the burger—onions and all—is surgically chopped, doused with condensed milk and turned into a delectable rolled treat. "A delicious," indeed. So, I'd say more of that in 2020. Hot 'n Spicy McChicken macarons, perhaps?

—Enrique Limón, editor

click to enlarge erin.png

Fermentation: This year I want to dive into the world of cultures ... which is to say I want to ferment veggies, age vegan nut-based cheeses with real molds and probiotics (it's a thing) and make tasty fermented drinks like tepache, which is fermented pineapple juice. Hopefully I can culture myself to the point of coming up with my very own recipes.

—Erin Moore, music editor

click to enlarge kara.png

Since becoming a vegetarian almost a year ago, I've noticed the lack of diverse flavors in my palate. In 2020, I'll venture to overcome my irrational fear of spice—a stereotypical caucasian, I am. Soon you'll see me chowing down on some super hot dishes. For now, I'll be starting with Sriracha.

—Kara Rhodes, contributor

click to enlarge ray.png

I want to get to know more about the varieties of Latin American cuisine. This includes checking out more culinary treasures in Salt Lake City's westside communities and branching out of the Americanized tacos, burritos, etc. Having goat meat for the first time this year was great; here's to finding another gem as scrumptious as that.

—Ray Howze, editorial assistant

click to enlarge lance.png

I need a little culinary magic this year. And what better way than a foray into the world of plant-based foods? I'm told the pros—and home cooks, too—practice 21st century kitchen alchemy by transforming jackfruit into chicken and seitan into sausage. Cool. City Weekly and Devour tell me, too, the Wasatch Front abounds with four-star plant based eateries, and I'd like to try a few. Ditto with dessert shops offering non-dairy delicacies. Pappardelle Stroganoff at Seasons, and Salted Date soft serve at Normal are just a couple of my must-tries in 2020.

—Lance Gudmundsen, proofreader

On Topic...

More by City Weekly Staff

  • Writers Rank

    City Weekly contributors make their picks for 2019's best new music.
    • by City Weekly Staff
    • Jan 1, 2020

  • LIVE MUSIC PICKS: JAN. 2-8

    Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven, Buffalo Jones, Phobia the Greatest, DJ Erockalypze, Vinniecassius, Eric Johnson, and more
    • by City Weekly Staff
    • Jan 1, 2020

  • THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JAN. 2-8

    Pinnacle Acting Co.: Mauritius, Erica Rhodes, Utah Symphony: Debussy's La Mer
    • by City Weekly Staff
    • Jan 1, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Buzz Blog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation