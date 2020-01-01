Happy New Eats!

click to enlarge Facebook/UNILAD

A video showing "how to turn a Whopper into a delicious ice cream" recently popped up on my Facebook feed, and I was simultaneously revolted and intrigued. In it, the burger—onions and all—is surgically chopped, doused with condensed milk and turned into a delectable rolled treat. "A delicious," indeed. So, I'd say more of that in 2020. Hot 'n Spicy McChicken macarons, perhaps?



—Enrique Limón, editor

Fermentation: This year I want to dive into the world of cultures ... which is to say I want to ferment veggies, age vegan nut-based cheeses with real molds and probiotics (it's a thing) and make tasty fermented drinks like tepache, which is fermented pineapple juice. Hopefully I can culture myself to the point of coming up with my very own recipes.



—Erin Moore, music editor

Since becoming a vegetarian almost a year ago, I've noticed the lack of diverse flavors in my palate. In 2020, I'll venture to overcome my irrational fear of spice—a stereotypical caucasian, I am. Soon you'll see me chowing down on some super hot dishes. For now, I'll be starting with Sriracha.



—Kara Rhodes, contributor

I want to get to know more about the varieties of Latin American cuisine. This includes checking out more culinary treasures in Salt Lake City's westside communities and branching out of the Americanized tacos, burritos, etc. Having goat meat for the first time this year was great; here's to finding another gem as scrumptious as that.



—Ray Howze, editorial assistant

I need a little culinary magic this year. And what better way than a foray into the world of plant-based foods? I'm told the pros—and home cooks, too—practice 21st century kitchen alchemy by transforming jackfruit into chicken and seitan into sausage. Cool. City Weekly and Devour tell me, too, the Wasatch Front abounds with four-star plant based eateries, and I'd like to try a few. Ditto with dessert shops offering non-dairy delicacies. Pappardelle Stroganoff at Seasons, and Salted Date soft serve at Normal are just a couple of my must-tries in 2020.

