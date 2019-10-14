Globe Grubbin’

Courtesy La Caille

Readers of food-based fineries are no doubt familiar with City Weekly’s sister publication, Devour Utah, and its dedication to seeking out local restaurants and food stories for our enjoyment. As a culmination of Devour’s mission to broaden our culinary horizons, it’ll be teaming up with La Caille to host Devour the World 2019. The event is designed to gather up some of our favorite locally produced food from far corners of the globe and present it within the old-world aesthetic of La Caille’s French chateau. Not only will the Sandy restaurant’s chic environs present an ideal backdrop for an evening of enjoying international cuisine, but its chefs will be on hand serving up some of their French classics.

As Devour the World strives to present a variety of international cuisines, expect to see a wide world of flavors spread across the dining room table. Bhutan House, for example, has made a name for itself for serving up traditional Indian favorites in addition to variations of Bhutanese dishes like the smoky ema datshi stew. If spiced grilled lamb à la gyro is what gets you going, then the team at The Local Greek has you covered. They serve up grilled chicken, pork or gyro mix—beef and lamb—in bowls, flatbread and souvlaki along with a wide range of fresh or marinated veggies.

Thai food from FAV Bistro is a must for those who like their pad thai spiked with creative fusion—I’ll always have a special place in my heart for FAV’s massaman poutine. The meat magicians at Benji’s BBQ Shack will be representing the American side of things with its inventive take on Georgia barbecue, and attendees can find Italian favorites from the Betony Traveling Café to satiate their pasta cravings.

Devour the World will also showcase our local take on international beverages with the inclusion of spirits from New World Distillery, Holystone Distilling, Ogden’s Own Distillery and Mountain West Hard Cider along with coffee and other hot beverages from Hugo Coffee Roasters.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at La Caille (9565 Wasatch Blvd., 801-942-1751, Sandy) and tickets can be purchased via parrottix.com, with or without drink pairings. Food-only tickets cost $50, while the food and drink combo is $75. Bon appétit!