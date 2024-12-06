Music Plus: Dec. 6

click to enlarge
SLAMROCKS! @ The Commonwealth Room 12/7
The Salt Lake Academy for Music
(SLAM) is an equitable and inclusive provider of after-school lessons in performance, composition, songwriting and recording, as well as summer camp programs for K-12 kids of all backgrounds and skill levels. In short, they teach kids how to rock, and they do it well. In order to keep the children rocking, though, they rely on the kindness and generosity of the community to help keep the music alive. Their annual fundraiser is this Saturday, featuring high-energy sounds including rock, metal, punk, progressive, blues, pop, soul, funk and small-combo modern jazz. There’s truly something for everyone here, and it’s exciting to see those who have gone through the program perform what they’ve been working on. Pat’s BBQ Truck will be there to fill everyone’s bellies, and kids under 18 get in for free. All proceeds support SLAM youth, so come out and help keep these kids playing. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 for adults and $50 for a reserved seat (which includes a Pat’s BBQ buffet dinner). Grab tickets at thestateroompresents.com
.
Christmas Jam @ The Commonwealth Room 12/14
For 15 years, Christmas Jam has been growing and inviting more and more local musicians to a yearly show to help the community. The show has turned into a big production, with dozens of crew members and musicians donating their time to come together to help vulnerable folks in our community. Partnered with The Inn Between
, Christmas Jam helps raise money for the unhoused who need hospice services, and 100 percent of proceeds from the show are donated, so it’s a perfect opportunity to see some local favorites for the holiday season as well as make a difference for those who need it. Tickets for the all-ages show are $40, and can be found at thestateroompresents.com
.
Shows to check out on the City Weekly Website:
Kungs
@ SKY SLC, 12/6
Cheat Codes
@ SKY SLC, 12/7
Wolves of Glendale
@ Urban Lounge, 12/11
Le Youth
@ SKY SLC, 12/20