Friday, November 22, 2024

Culture / Music

Music Plus: Nov. 22

New music videos from David Lindes, Spirit Machines

November 22, 2024

David Lindes
  • Jhoseline Lopez Fotografía
  • David Lindes
David Lindes: “Te Vengo a Perdonar”
Ahead of releasing his new album Peace With a Lion, singer/songwriter David Lindes is giving listeners a new single to enjoy titled “Te Vengo a Perdonar.” Translated as “I’ve come to forgive you,” the song looks deep into the meaning of healing. With hints of Cat Stevens in his vocals and echoes of the Latin American neo-folk Trova movement of the ’60s and ’70s, Lindes collects folk elements from across the continent in this deeply personal album. In it, he delves into his efforts to heal three wounds: leaving his native Guatemala as a child; being abandoned by his father as a baby; and experiencing physical and emotional abuse. As he moves into his recovery from these wounds, he approaches themes like mental health, the healing power of nature, and forgiveness, all while singing his love and heartbreak to his homeland as if it were a long-lost love. His journey from wound to healing is intimate as well as universal, speaking to the many neglected collective wounds society carries, and the need for healing there as well. “Te Vengo a Perdonar” also has a music video featuring Lindes himself, who acts out, step by step, his own death and burial. Listen to “Te Vengo a Perdonar” now, and keep an eye out for the full album in early 2025.


Spirit Machines: “Kincaid” music video
Whenever you see the name Spirit Machines, you know you can expect something good coming your way. “Kincaid” is the latest single from the rock band, one that’s oozing emotion and beauty. ““Kincaid’ is a song about overcoming betrayal within a relationship ... and the betrayal of oneself,” the band said of the song. The track will have you melting into it with lyrics like “Where do we land / When we can’t understand / Moving in cautious circles / And then who’s to blame / I suppose love is not a game.” Accompanying the song is a stunning video that captures the essence of the song perfectly. It’s well-produced, and features the enigmatic vocalist Pepper Rose in some familiar Utah locations. If you want to listen to “Kincaid,” you’ll have to head to BandCamp, but you can also pull the video up on YouTube, which is highly recommended.

About The Author

Emilee Atkinson

Emilee Atkinson
Bio:
 Ogden native Emilee Atkinson has spent her life obsessing over music and enjoying writing. Eventually, she decided to combine the two. She’s the current music editor of City Weekly.

