Essentials Plus: Nov. 8

Scott Renshaw
Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival
There's always so much more to do in the local arts, culture and entertainment scene than any print issue can hold. Here are just a few more ways you can spend your weekend.
Loveland Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival:
A new event at the Loveland Living Planet Aquairum (12033 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper) for the 2024 holiday season, the Lantern Festival brings the aquarium's 9-acre plaza and surrounding grounds to life with massive illuminated animals and scenes of aquatic ecosystems, plus interactive games and activities appropriate for all ages. The event runs Nov. 8 - Jan. 6, 2025, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and includes aquarium access during regular operating hours on select nights. Tickets are $12.95 - $27.45 based on guest age and date of visit; go to livingplanetaquarium.org/lanternfestival
for additional information.
Utah Arts Alliance ILLUMINATE Festival:
The annual celebration of the intersection between art and technology returns to Library Square (210 E. 400 South) on Saturday, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m., for an evening showcasing fascinating artistic creations employing light, plus projection mapping, STEAM Lab, live entertainment and drone show. Tickets are $10 adult, $5 children 6-12, 5 and under free. Visit the website
to purchase tickets and for additional event information.
SALT Contemporary Dance: Radio Silence:
The local modern dance group brings back its 2023 production, which was in turn an expansion of its 2021 production The Invitation.
Director/co-choreographer Amy Gunter talked about the show to City Weekly last year
, desribing the non-narrative show as one inspired by 1930s radio, and the way radio connected people in times of difficulty. The revival runs for two performances at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center (2525 Taylorsville Blvd., Taylorsville), Nov. 8 - 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 - $35, at arttix.org
.
Natalie D. Richards: 49 Miles Alone:
The New York Times
bestselling author visits Day-Riverside Library (1575 W. 1000 North) in conjunction with King's English Bookshop to discuss her new YA novel, a Utah-set survival thriller about two young women on a hiking trip facing potential threats from both the landscape and a person they encounter. Join Richards in a conversation with author Erin Stewart on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. The event is free to the public, but Eventbrite registration
is required.