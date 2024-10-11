 Music Plus: Oct. 11 | Buzz Blog
Friday, October 11, 2024

Culture / Music

Music Plus: Oct. 11

KRCL/Fisher Beer Anniversary Ale launch, shows at City Weekly store

Posted By on October 11, 2024, 10:16 AM

click to enlarge krcl_beer_fisher_insta_feed-02.jpeg
Fisher Beer + KRCL Anniversary Ale launch party 10/15
Local radio station KRCL is teaming up with Fisher Brewing to release a special brew to celebrate 45 years of local radio. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the KRCL Anniversary Ale will be unveiled and available on tap and in cans featuring some lovingly retro art. From 6-10 p.m. folks can stop by and enjoy the delicious new dry hopped blonde ale and hang out for live broadcasts. If you love KRCL and a good beer, you don’t want to miss out! Come hang at the free, 21+ event at Fisher Brewing Company, 320 W. 800 South, SLC.

Shows to check out on the City Weekly store
• MALToma @ Sky SLC, 10/12
• Dylan Roe @ Garage on Beck, 10/13
• Unwound @ Metro Music Hall, 10/15
• Ruby Waters @ Urban Lounge, 10/16

