Music Plus: Oct. 4

Grey Star Ghost: Angels Leaving out today
Grey Star Ghost
“This album feels like my best foot forward. It’s a more mature record, less raw and more refined,” said Grey Star Ghost frontman Jacob Tucker. “I think of this album as ‘me on a plate.’ It really is everything I want to sound like and the way I want to come across to listeners.”
Angels Leaving
is the third record from the indie/alt-rock group, and promises to showcase the band’s sound while taking listeners on a journey of raw emotion and driving instrumentation. It also reflects a maturation of Grey Star Ghost’s sound, blending fierce, atmospheric rock with haunting melodies and introspective lyrics.
The album was initially conceived just before the pandemic, and was delayed due to the isolation it caused. Tucker continued writing and performing the songs live as far back as 2019, but it wasn’t until January 2024 that the band entered the studio to finally capture the long-awaited tracks. Tucker and the band recorded most of the songs live in the studio, creating an authentic, organic feel throughout the album. Additional layers—including strings, auxiliary percussion and backing vocals—were later added to enhance the sonic texture.
Angels Leaving
is a fun album that allows you to fully immerse yourself in its sound. Just as the water surrounds you when you dive into a pool, so too does the driving instrumentation on Angels Leaving
. Fans of alt-rock will feel right at home here, but it’s an inviting album for those who don’t always dabble in the genre. Check out the album for yourself on all streaming platforms today
.
