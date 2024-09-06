Music Plus: Sept. 6

click to enlarge
Caleb Darger: Fault Line out 9/14
courtesy photo
Caleb Darger
Singer/songwriter Caleb Darger has been giving listeners a steady stream of singles since the beginning of the year, and they’ve all been building up to his new album Fault Line
, which releases next week. The album is a showcase of his masterful blend of folk, indie and Americana influences, ranging from classic cowboy singers like Don Williams and Conway Twitty to ’60s crooners like Roy Orbison and ’70s folk icons like Jim Croce and Cat Stevens.
Fault Line
is an introspective journey through some of the most pivotal moments in Darger’s life. “This album is partly a collection of songs that I have been sitting on for years that didn’t have a home while I was in graduate school or working on other musical projects,” Darger said. “The songs were born out of some important transitional moments in my life, like getting married, moving from Utah to Washington, D.C., and leaving a high-demand religion (Mormonism).”
The 12-track album is a beautiful journey, and hearing snippets of sounds from different genres always makes you curious about what will come next. It’s a beautiful blend of well-placed instrumentals, a voice fit for lullabies and thoughtful lyrics. If you’re a fan of the genres mentioned above, you’ll feel right at home with this album. If you don’t listen to these genres much, it’s a great introduction to the sounds.
Fault Line
will be streaming everywhere
Saturday, Sept. 14. If you want to hear the album live on that day, Darger is having a release show at Velour. The all-ages show will cost $10 and you can grab tickets at 24tix.com
