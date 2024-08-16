Music Plus: Aug. 16

Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism mattersSalt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.
Mindy Gledhill, “Long Distance Lullaby” single and video
Singer/songwriter Mindy Gledhill has given us another single from her upcoming album The Phone Booth Sessions Vol. 1. “Long Distance Lullaby” is Mindy singing herself to sleep, singing herself to peace, realizing at last that her inner child is hers now, nobody else’s. It’s the sound of an epiphany, the sound of self-love, the sound of moving forward. “Gillian Welch once sang, “if there’s something that you wanna hear, you can sing it yourself,” Gledhill said. “My grown-up self has the power to soothe my inner child now. I can move through any grief that shows up, but I don’t need to stay stuck in an imagined scenario that my caregiver will ever make amends and somehow suddenly be the nurturer I needed them to be.” Stream “Long Distance Lullaby” everywhere now, and catch the video on YouTube.
Crucial Fest lineup
Crucial Fest is back in its 13th year with the heaviest of heavy lineup, as expected. You’ll be able to catch Black Tusk, Mars Red Sky, Jaye Jayle, Gost, Frail Body, Midwife, The Well, Howling Giant, Ex Everything, State Faults, The Otolith, Aerial Ruin, Horseburner, Triphammer, Somnuri, Chrome Ghost, Dark Crone, Last, Voidstrider, Onsetter, Iota, Violet Temper, Dehorn, Moray, Eleuthero, Blackshape and Honor Hour. You can catch these acts Friday, Sept. 13-Sunday, Sept. 15 at Metro Music Hall. Tickets for the 21+ event vary and include bundles for multiple nights and VIP packages. Get your tickets now before they sell out at 24tix.com.