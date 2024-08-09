Music Plus: Aug. 9

click to enlarge
Briana Grand, Emani Etrnl @ The DLC, Friday 8/9
If you find yourself needing something to do this evening, swinging by The DLC to see Briana Grand unveil her debut album is a great way to spend it. Grand “is an interdisciplinary and autodidactic artist who is currently debuting her self-produced concept album and music video series entitled Modulated Minds,” according to her website. “By pulling inspiration from common objects, her arts purvey a sense of present-mindedness by demanding viewers to consider their personal relationships to the peoples, places, and things we interact with on a daily basis. Implementing mediums of music, film, and ‘up-cycled’ visual art, Briana grand hopes to invoke an awareness of self-accountability through creativity while inviting viewers to be transported through internal and external realms of imagination.” Grand creates her own backing tracks while adding elements of live electric guitar, synthesizer and vocals paired with her own video projections to convey a story told by the debut album and video project. Joining Grand is SLC artist Emani Eternl, who will be performing rap/R&B originals. This date is the tour’s opening date, so don’t miss out on the start of a great musical experience. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at quartersslc.com
.
KRCL Record Sale
If you’re a fan of physical media, especially vinyl, you don’t want to miss KRCL’s record and CD sale. They have piles and piles of music for you to sift through, hopefully finding some treasures you’ve been searching for. Make sure to mark your calendars for Thursday, Aug. 22 from 4-8 p.m. Roll up to 535 W. 300 North ready to drop some dough on some great finds.
Shows to check out on the City Weekly store
• Lil Mabu
@ Kilby Court 8/9
• Brijean
@ Kilby Court 8/10
• Cults
@ Metro Music Hall 8/10
• Packs
@ Kilby Court 8/13