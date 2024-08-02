Music Plus: Aug. 2

click to enlarge
MELŌ: “You’ll Know” and “Enough” out today
Rock trio MELŌ are starting off the month of August with two brand-new singles, just in time for those needing a new rock ‘n' roll fix. “You’ll Know” is “a summer pop-rock bop,” according to the band, an upbeat and lively track that has that fun alt-rock sound MELŌ is known for; it's more of a ballad, so it builds and builds before swelling into a ripping guitar solo. It’s a perfect addition to any summer playlist. Also out today is “Enough,” a song that highlights the heavier side of MELŌ. It’s awesome to hear such great variation in this trio’s sound, as “Enough” incorporates interesting electronic elements while focusing on heavier guitar and vocal tracks. It almost doesn’t sound like the same band, but in the best way. They’re good at reeling it in for a lighter sound with pop and ballad elements, but then they can bring the noise with the heavy, driving tracks like “Enough.” These tracks are two of a six-song EP that will be out later this year, so stay tuned. These two singles are streaming everywhere
today.
Shows to check out on the City Weekly Store
• Surfer Girl @ Soundwell
, 8/2
• Guster @ Canyons Village
at Park City, 8/2
• Poolhouse @ Kilby Court
, 8/2
• In Aviate @ Urban Lounge
, 8/3
• Rap on Tap! @ Metro Music Hall
, 8/3
• Carter Winter @ Urban Lounge
, 8/4
• Urban Heat @ Metro Music Hall
, 8/4
• Psych Lake City @ Urban Lounge
, 8/8