Sundance Institute Announces Festival Location Finalists

The Sundance Institute announced on Friday six finalists--including Park City/Salt Lake City--in response to a Request for Proposal process initiated in May to determine the home of the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond. The other finalists include: Boulder, Colo.; Santa Fe, N.M.; Atlanta, Ga.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Louisville, Ky.The 2025 and 2026 festivals are still scheduled to take place in Park City and Salt Lake City venues.According to a Sundance Institute press release, "As part of a thorough evaluation of each potential location, the Sundance Institute assessed each city's infrastructure, ethos and equity values, event capabilities to host the Festival, and how each finalist could sustainably serve and support the ever-growing Sundance Film Festival community of independent artists and audiences. Each finalist was required to demonstrate how they would welcome and continue to foster the diverse Sundance community and culture of independent creativity that is an integral part of the Institute and Festival experience."A joint statement from Park City Mayor Nann Worel, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said, "We’ve been fortunate to host the Sundance Film Festival and witness some of the greatest films made over the past 40 years. And now, we are committed to working in partnership on a new vision of ‘Two Cities, One Experience’ with a shared goal of reinvigorating the Festival with an even greater tradition for storytelling over the next 40 years. At the heart of our proposal is a commitment to ensuring it remains an inspiring showcase of independent film, bringing together audiences and creators from all walks of life.""Members of the Sundance Institute selection committee will visit each of the finalist cities in the coming weeks to further explore the possibilities of hosting the Festival," the press release added. No specific timetable was identified for making a final decision, or announcing a potential new festival home.