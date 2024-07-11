Essentials Plus: July 11 - 14

click to enlarge
courtesy photo
Work by Do Ho Suh at Utah Museum of Contemporary Art
There’s always so much to do locally, and only so much space in our print edition where we suggest Essentials A&E picks
. Here are even more ways to get your fix of arts, entertainment and activities this weekend.
• The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (20 S. West Temple) presents an opening reception for six new exhibitions, including: In Memory
, featuring work by Edgar Arceneaux, Edward Bateman, René Magritte and Do Ho Suh; Margaret Curtis’s This, too
, a feminist exploration of climate change; Milad Mozari: Language of Movement
; Christopher Kelly’s God Complex
; David Baddley’s Carmel Diagonal
; and Kym McDaniel’s If I could take me from that room, I would never give me back
. The event takes place Friday, July 12 from 6 – 9 p.m., featuring a DJ set by Adam Michael Terry and a cash bar. Please register in advance
for this free event.
• Blk Box Lab at the Regent Street Black Box (144 Regent Street) presents (Circle Dreams Around) The Terrible Terrible Past
, by Simon Longman. This theater piece from the 2023 National Theatre Connections collection of commissioned scripts for young people deals with the experience of growing up and the circular nature of existence. Tickets are $15 at arttix.org
.
• The Cottonwood Canyons Foundation presents the Wasatch Wildflower Festival beginning this weekend at the four Cottonwood Canyons resorts. Registration is free but required for these guided hikes showing off the summertime beauty of our local mountains. Events are at Brighton (Saturday, July 13), Solitude (Sunday, July 14), Brighton (Saturday, July 27) and Alta (Sunday, July 28). Visit cottonwoodcanyons.org
for registration, and to download guide materials.
• The annual Utah Foster Care Chalk Art Festival
comes to the Thanksgiving Point Electric Park (2650 N. Ashton Blvd., Lehi) to support the organization’s efforts with amazing demonstrations of chalk art. In addition to a chance to see more than 100 artists at work and check out their finished products, you can catch live entertainment and visit plenty of local vendors. The event takes place Friday, July 12 (noon – 10 p.m.) and Saturday, July 13 (10 a.m. – 10 p.m.).
• For a family-friendly and pet-friendly free event, check out the latest in Salt Lake City’s Yappy Hour events
, Saturday, July 13 at Liberty Park (600 Harvey Milk Blvd.) from 6 – 9 p.m. Bring your puppy pals along for an evening of live music, beer and food vendors and a big off-leash play area.