Music Plus: June 28

Whisperhawk, Kosmos Burger
If you’ve spent any time in Ogden, there’s a good chance you’ve driven by the old Kosmos Burger on Washington Blvd. The old restaurant (now closed) has been the site for many photo shoots and album covers for locals and bands alike. The retro-style building and sign have made it a standout for O-Town, and has become the title for singer/songwriter Whisperhawk’s newest EP. “Kosmos Burger is a collection of six songs that came together seemingly out of nowhere, which happens from time to time with me,” Whisperhawk said in a video promo about the EP last month. “It was conceived, written and recorded all in the month of April 2024. Fast and furious,” he continues. “Just like my favorite film franchise.” The EP has an upbeat, fun and classic rock feel to it—something befitting Ogden itself. While it has fun qualities, the lyrics are contemplative and feel like Whisperhawk is really wearing his heart on his sleeve for this one. Stream Kosmos Burger now, and check out the video promo below for some iconic shots of O-Town.
Caleb Darger, “I Know I’ve Been Cold”
“This song was inspired by a few things, primarily my discomfort with small talk, the anxiety I feel when I find myself in a social situation with someone whose personality I clash with, and the dichotomy I sometimes experience between kindness and authenticity,” singer/songwriter Caleb Darger says of his new single “I Know I’ve Been Cold.” “I think it has a really beautiful instrumental interlude, with the harmonica and pedal steel complementing each other perfectly. My friend Mike Dixon played the pedal steel and Brecken Jones mixed and mastered the track.” Who among us hasn’t experienced a situation like this? I think it’s especially relatable to the introverts of the world. It can be hard to balance politeness and authenticity when there’s so many different factors. Darger captured the feeling way better than I can describe here with his intense vocals and beautiful instrumentals offered on the song. The harmonica and pedal steel really take it to the next level as Darger mentioned above. But don’t just take my word for it—go give it a listen.