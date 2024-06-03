 Ogden Music Festival 2024 | Buzz Blog
Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, June 3, 2024

Culture / Music

Ogden Music Festival 2024

Great local bands and personal jam sessions add up to a unique musical event

Posted By on June 3, 2024, 11:45 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
click to enlarge EMILEE ATKINSON
  • Emilee Atkinson
Nestled snugly in Ogden’s lovely Fort Buenaventura park, the Ogden Music Festival is a long-running concert series that brings together lovers of acoustic music and summer fun. This year’s lineup boasted artists like Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, She She She, Celisse, The Pickpockets, Sarah Jarosz and Wyatt Ellis to name a few. The grass in front of the stage fills with the blankets and chairs of folks who are excited to enjoy the sun and some beautiful acoustic tunes. The 2024 iteration of the series was incredible, to say the least: great weather, great people and no venue change due to flooding.

While the dancing and excitement on stage is exciting, as you explore the event, you’ll find quieter corners to hang out and enjoy more music-related activities. The “instrument petting zoo” was set up for kids to pick up different instruments to learn more about them and see if they enjoyed them. Plus, there were plenty of arts and crafts to do as a family.

click to enlarge EMILEE ATKINSON
  • Emilee Atkinson
There were also workshops and “jam camps” where folks could pull up a seat and jam with each other for a while. This is where the Ogden Music Festival felt the most special—to me, anyway. It’s amazing to see a group of mostly strangers sit together in a circle to create incredible sounds together. Everyone plays into the rhythm of the song until it comes to their turn to solo and riff. Listening to one of these sessions knowing that nothing quite like it will ever happen again really makes you live in the moment, and listen closely to the music.

Overall, the Ogden Music Festival is a beautiful, fun and safe event for everyone in the family. They encourage creativity, exploration and having a good time. It’s very well organized and you just can’t beat the views. This year’s festival is over, but you can count on it being back next year with even more talent and fun for the family. Check out more coverage on the festival’s Instagram page @ogdenmusicfestival and give them a follow so you know when the dates for next year come around.

About The Author

Emilee Atkinson

Emilee Atkinson
Bio:
 Ogden native Emilee Atkinson has spent her life obsessing over music and enjoying writing. Eventually, she decided to combine the two. She’s the current music editor of City Weekly.

On Topic...

More by Emilee Atkinson

  • Music Plus: May 24

    Scott Lippitt live video, Garage on Beck reopens, tickets at City Weekly store
    • By Emilee Atkinson
    • May 24, 2024

  • Music Plus: May 17

    Bluegrassroots Festival, Fork Fest and CW Store tickets
    • By Emilee Atkinson
    • May 17, 2024

  • May 2024 Music Spotlight

    New music and older favorites including Mel Soul, Caleb Darger, Dirt Nappers, City Ghost
    • By Emilee Atkinson
    • May 15, 2024
  • More »

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
···

© 2024 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation