Friday, March 8, 2024

Music / Culture

Music Plus: March 8

New music from Del Perro, shows at the City Weekly Store

Posted By on March 8, 2024, 7:54 AM

click to enlarge Del Perro
  • Del Perro
Del Perro: “NVM” out now
Indie rockers Del Perro hit us with their first single of the year last week, and it’s not one to miss. “NVM” is a fresh and exciting track, but also has a retro sound to it. As the track fades in, it almost sounds like you’re booting up an old ’80s favorite, with the keys in the background and heavy drumbeat. As it continues, you start to feel more in the present, but the retro vibes let you stay somewhere in the middle. It’s extremely well-produced, and can easily be listened to several times in a row without even thinking about it—plus, it’s a great track for anyone going through a situationship. This is one you won’t want to miss live, so keep an eye out for shows from Del Perro later this month and the end of April. “NVM” is streaming everywhere now.

Shows to check out on the City Weekly Store:
-Laetitia Sadler @ Kilby Court 3/8
-The Rocket Summer @ Urban Lounge 3/8
-Kendra Morris @ Kilby Court 3/11
-Teenage Dads @ Kilby Court 3/13

Emilee Atkinson

Emilee Atkinson
Bio:
 Ogden native Emilee Atkinson has spent her life obsessing over music and enjoying writing. Eventually, she decided to combine the two. She’s the current music editor of City Weekly.

